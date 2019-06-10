Stepping into one of the world’s biggest culinary stages, Tom Douglas and Ethan Stowell will debut restaurants inside Nordstrom’s new flagship store in New York City this fall.

The signing of two of the biggest-name chefs in Seattle also marks the giant retailer’s most ambitious culinary project to date as Nordstrom aims to make a big splash in the Big Apple when it opens a seven-story department store in one of the world’s biggest retail markets.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with culinary greats, Chefs Ethan Stowell and Tom Douglas, with the opening of our NYC flagship store,” said Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores at Nordstrom, said in a released statement. “They are well-regarded for creating innovative menus and dining experiences, and we feel they’ll be a great complement to our already strong restaurant portfolio.”

Nordstrom already operates 253 food and beverage programs in 119 stores in the United States and Canada. Nordstrom NYC, scheduled to open on Oct. 24, will feature six restaurants inside the department store, located at West 57th Street and Broadway near Columbus Circle.

Douglas will open two restaurants in the lower levels of the department store; Jeannie’s will be a family-friendly concept, featuring pizzas, pastas and salads. The pizzas will be similar to, but not the exact recipes of, the namesake dish at Serious Pie, according to his spokeswoman.

He will also open Hani Pacific, a full-service bar restaurant that will focus on “Pacific-Rim influenced dishes” such as caramelized coconut chicken and red chili pork ramen. This marks Douglas’ fourth collaboration with Nordstrom after he opened Department Bento by the men’s department in Bellevue and also Jeannie’s in Las Vegas.

Advertising

Stowell will open Wolf, an homage to his wildly successful small-plate restaurant How to Cook a Wolf in Upper Queen Anne. His New York City menu will feature the popular polenta fritters and other shared plates from his Wolf restaurant in Seattle, Stowell said. Fans of Stowell’s restaurants will also notice many familiar dishes on the Manhattan menu including the rigatoni from Tavolàta in Belltown and on Capitol Hill. Also expect halibut and salmon dishes in the summer and black cod in the winter.

“We want to bring a Seattle-style restaurant to New York. How to Cook a Wolf feels more Northwest-ry” than his other Italian concepts, Stowell said. “We are not trying to be a four-star restaurant or the coolest restaurant in the city. We want to make the food approachable, make it friendly.”

In addition to Stowell’s and Douglas’s restaurants, Nordstrom announced its other New York City food-and-drink lineup will include:

Broadway Bar, craft cocktails and small plates.

Bistro Verde, a “family-friendly” spot, with patio.

Shoe Bar, a craft cocktail spot located in the shoe department.