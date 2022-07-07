July 7 is World Chocolate Day — an anniversary that might date to 1550, when chocolate was first introduced to Europe.

For Seattle, chocolate pairs really well with coffee. Here are five ways to celebrate, with Wonka-esque factories to visit and recipes to make at home.



Tour Theo Chocolate factory

“Fremont-based Theo is a small chocolate company that crafts nearly everything it sells from scratch: the graham crackers and marshmallows in the signature Big Daddy confection; the caramels; the toffee in the newest bar, a 70% dark chocolate Coffee Toffee bar; the root-beer barrels for the 55% dark chocolate root-beer barrel bar; and more.” — Jackie Varriano, Seattle Times food writer

Bake this homemade chocolate lava cake

“The chocolate stays soft and gooey, the cake holds together — just barely — and it can be assembled in advance and held in the refrigerator until it’s almost serving time.” — Greg Atkinson

Buy these to-die-for chocolate doughnuts

“Out of all the doughnuts I’ve eaten lately, that chocolate bar was the absolute best. It was crunchy and had a texture that was almost cakelike. The chocolate wasn’t too thick or too sweet.” — Jackie Varriano

Make this grown-up twist on a classic s’mores recipe

“Like Charlie in the Wonka Chocolate Factory, you must trust and come with me on this adventure. This isn’t the s’mores bar you remember from your childhood. This is an adult s’more bar. It’s not too sweet and offers a salty kick to balance the marshmallow cream, while the miso gives the cookie a soft chewy mouthfeel.” — Detria Turner, Seattle Times food and recipes writer

Try this century-old Tacoma candy company rooted in family, tradition and the holidays

“For me and so many others it just isn’t Christmas without that iconic, irresistible crunch of a gold foil-wrapped piece of Almond Roca.” — Jackie Varriano

