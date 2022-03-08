St. Patrick’s Day is upon us, but March is also Women’s History Month. These two things have a lot more in common than you may think. Up until modern history (about 1500), women were the primary brewmasters of the day. Brewing everything from religious ceremonial ales in Ireland to everyday lagers in Egypt, women were slinging pints all over the globe. Beer was an important beverage, it provided nutrients for the working class and was a great way to preserve wheat.

Since beer was such a staple, it became part of “women’s work,” alongside household care and cooking. Many women became entrepreneurs, selling their delicious ales in local markets or door to door. This was an economic booster, particularly for widowed or unmarried women. In order to stand out from the everyday hustle and bustle at the market, they wore tall pointy hats and sold their brews out of a caldron. Due to their attire, intoxicating ales and, well, being women, these brewing maidens were accused of being witches. In fact, these lady brewmasters are believed to be the original inspiration for the ways we depict witches today.



In the spirit of the beer-loving women before me, I have tweaked a chocolate pudding dump cake to give it that St. Patrick’s kick. Chocolate Pudding Cake is a one-pot cake, extremely easy to make and a perfect use for your caldron. My concoction produces a bubbling Guinness fudge sauce paired with rich chocolate cake. I like accompanying this cake with Irish cream whipped cream to help balance out the cake’s decadence. This dish is the perfect end to a feast on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17). Serve up a heaping scoop with vanilla ice cream and top with Irish cream whipped cream.

Guinness Chocolate Hot Pudding Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-35 minutes

Serves: 8-10 people

INGREDIENTS

Cake:

¾3 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup granulated sugar

5 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup whole milk

¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Pudding sauce:

⅔ cup brown sugar, packed

¼ cup cocoa powder

⅓ cup and 2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate (chopped or chips)

Whole bottle of Guinness (11.2 ounces), very hot. In a small saucepot, heat over medium-low to medium heat, until stout comes to a boil. Stir with a rubber spatula to prevent burning.

Irish whipped cream:

1 cup heavy cream, cold

¼ cup Irish cream liqueur, cold

¼-½ cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2-5 drops of mint extract (optional)

STEPS

Cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a casserole dish, cast iron dish or large ramekin (at least 2 quarts), combine flour, white sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Add milk, melted butter and vanilla. Stir until fully incorporated. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Sprinkle evenly on top of the cake mixture. DO NOT MIX THIS IN. Pour hot Guinness on top. Place in preheated oven and cook for 25-35 minutes. The top should appear cooked; bubbling is OK. If you use a large wide dish, and end up spreading the batter thin, consider reducing your cooking time. Let sit for 10-15 minutes before serving warm, with whipped cream or ice cream. Be sure to scrape the sides for an ooey-gooey chocolate bite.

Whipped cream: