Sometimes, you just want a burger. Not a knife and fork affair, layered with imported cheese, superfluous toppings or even a drizzle of truffle oil. No — sometimes you want a smashed thin patty topped with a slice of melty American in all its unnaturally orange-hued glory. Possibly some shredded iceberg lettuce, a pickle or two and a squirt of good ol’ Heinz.

I know I’m not alone in my simple-yet-delicious burger pursuits, as when we asked readers to pick their favorite burger in a 2018 Burger Royale, the undisputed winner was Dick’s. However, it might be time to launch that poll again, especially with three newish burger additions to the Seattle area. These trucks are all striving for simple burger perfection, served with smiles and fries. It’s impossible to pick a favorite — but when it comes to great burgers, there’s no reason to. Here’s where to get them.

Wild Child Burgers

4:30 p.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 8074 Lake City Way N.E., Seattle; 206-822-2812; instagram.com/wildchildburgers

This adorable orange and white van (a restored ambulance from 1957), owned by Shadi Ghaith and his wife Julia, opened in the parking lot of The Eye Hookah Lounge on Lake City Way in February. The truck is open late and all items are halal, making it an especially attractive option for iftar, the first meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan, which continues through mid-April. The Classic ($9.99) features a 1/3-pound patty with American, provolone or Swiss cheese and all the usual suspects. There’s schmears of ketchup and a mayo-forward tangy burger sauce, all held together with a wonderfully squishy bun. The patty is thicker than your average quick-serve burger spot, and it somehow managed to be both crispy and still pink in the middle. Not a burger — but also worth checking out on the menu — is the Moonbeam Philly ($10.99). It’s a hefty sandwich served on a hoagie roll stuffed with steak, onions and peppers, melted provolone and mayo. The chubby fries are a must, but there’s also tots available.

Farmboy Bites

4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9832 14th Ave. S.W., Seattle; instagram.com/farmboybites

You’ll find Farmboy Bites operating out of the food trailer at White Center’s Future Primitive Brewing. The smash burgers are thin and crisp with lacy edges, held together with melted American cheese. The Fair Burger ($9) has whisper-thin onions smashed into the beef, which amps up the crunch, and a slice of Muenster joins the party. There are also a couple of “thickles,” delicious thick-cut pickles and a tangy, creamy sauce. The burger is much larger than the bun, but every bite is immensely enjoyable, as are the jojos. They’ve got a fluffy, almost mashed potato-like center and a crackle-crisp exterior dusted with chili salt. Paired with a boozy slushie on the patio at Future Primitive and it’s darn near perfect. However — there’s also fried chicken on the menu, another reason I’ll be back to try Farmboy again.

Smash That Burger Co.

4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 1220 W. Nickerson St., Seattle; smashthatburger.co

The vibrant yellow trailer that houses Smash That Burger Co. opened in front of Queen Anne’s Rooftop Brewing in September. Ordering and payment is done completely through a QR code on a piece of paper taped to the window of the trailer. Options include the Oklahoma Smash ($10), The Chester ($8), the Ultimate Jalapeño ($11.50) and a Beyond Beef smash burger ($14). I don’t think I can overstate the power of the jalapeño on the Ultimate, which features two 3-ounce patties topped with pickled and crispy fried jalapeños and American cheese. The scent of the peppers enveloped my car, practically burning my nose. This is a burger for spice-seekers. The Oklahoma Smash, with two 3-ounce patties, razor-thin onions, American cheese, pickles and smash sauce was more my speed, but what it lacks in pepper power it excels in flavor. The burger is incredibly crisp and crunchy around the edges while still managing to be juicy. The pickles cut through the richness of the burger/cheese/creamy sauce combo wonderfully. The fries are crinkle-cut ($6) and you can get them doused in grilled onions, spicy seasoning or “Totally Smashed” with jalapeños, grilled onions, cheese and burger sauce.

If I had to choose, I would say Farmboy was my burger champion this round — but I would happily take any of these burgers for dinner the next time a craving for a “simple” burger strikes.