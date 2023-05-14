Made without any Bolognese or tomato sauce, a white lasagna is a celebration of pasta and vegetables bound together by a creamy béchamel. This version, brimming with herbs, spinach, asparagus and peas, is an ode to spring, like a baked pasta primavera in its richest form. Serve it in small squares as a first or pasta course, as it’s served in Italy, or in more substantial slabs as a meatless main course.

It’s a bit of a project, so if you want to work ahead, you can make the béchamel up to a week in advance and store it in the refrigerator. The baked lasagna can also be made ahead and refrigerated for up to two days. Reheat, covered, in a 350-degree oven for 30 to 45 minutes.

_____

White Lasagna

Total time: 3 hours, 15 minutes

Servings: 6 main-course or 12 appetizer or side-dish servings

INGREDIENTS

For the béchamel

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the pan

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk, plus more if needed

1 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 bay leaf

½ cup grated Parmesan

2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

For the filling

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into ¾-inch pieces

Fine sea or table salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup frozen peas (no need to thaw)

1 cup combination of soft herbs (parsley, chives, basil, dill), finely chopped, plus more for garnish

2 leeks, white and light green parts, cleaned and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

8 ounces baby spinach or baby greens, like kale or arugula (about 8 cups), chopped

1 lemon, zested and juiced

32 ounces whole-milk ricotta (about 4 cups)

1½ cups grated Parmesan

¾ cup grated pecorino Romano

12 ounces dried lasagna noodles (about 12 noodles), or substitute the same amount of no-boil, oven-ready or fresh noodles; all will work

8 ounces whole-milk mozzarella, thinly sliced

STEPS