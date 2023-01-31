In a little over a week, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field in Arizona to duke it out for the No. 1 spot in the NFL. Super Bowl Sunday is filled with the Puppy Bowl, weird commercials, and, most important, delicious “bad for you” food.

Having been to many different Super Bowl parties across the United States, I’ve noticed we all had one thing in common: chili. Whether it was a three-bean, spicy chicken chili or simple beef chili, it appeared on Super Bowl Sunday. Since both quarterbacks are from my home state of Texas, it’s only fitting I present to you my Texas chili.

Many people eat chili as a dish on its own; however, in the lawless South, chili is a flavorful meat and pepper topping. Texas chili is a no-bean, no-tomato chili that layers flavors using dried peppers brewed with aromatics and spices. This chili is spicy, but don’t worry: Removing the spice is as easy as forgoing the chili flakes.

Chili ages like wine, so feel free to make ahead, allowing the flavors to mature before serving it up on game day!

_____

Texas Chili

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Servings: 5-8

INGREDIENTS

5 dried chipotle chilies

5 ancho chilies

1½-2 pounds ground beef

2 jalapeño or poblano peppers

2 large onions, diced

10 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1½ tablespoon garlic powder

1½ tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons ginger

2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons cayenne

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 pint of beer (cheap pale ales/lagers work perfectly here)

2 cups beef broth

STEPS