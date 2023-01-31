In a little over a week, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field in Arizona to duke it out for the No. 1 spot in the NFL. Super Bowl Sunday is filled with the Puppy Bowl, weird commercials, and, most important, delicious “bad for you” food.
Having been to many different Super Bowl parties across the United States, I’ve noticed we all had one thing in common: chili. Whether it was a three-bean, spicy chicken chili or simple beef chili, it appeared on Super Bowl Sunday. Since both quarterbacks are from my home state of Texas, it’s only fitting I present to you my Texas chili.
Many people eat chili as a dish on its own; however, in the lawless South, chili is a flavorful meat and pepper topping. Texas chili is a no-bean, no-tomato chili that layers flavors using dried peppers brewed with aromatics and spices. This chili is spicy, but don’t worry: Removing the spice is as easy as forgoing the chili flakes.
Chili ages like wine, so feel free to make ahead, allowing the flavors to mature before serving it up on game day!
_____
Texas Chili
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 2 hours
Servings: 5-8
INGREDIENTS
- 5 dried chipotle chilies
- 5 ancho chilies
- 1½-2 pounds ground beef
- 2 jalapeño or poblano peppers
- 2 large onions, diced
- 10 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- 1½ tablespoon garlic powder
- 1½ tablespoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons ginger
- 2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 teaspoons cayenne
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 pint of beer (cheap pale ales/lagers work perfectly here)
- 2 cups beef broth
STEPS
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Place all dried chipotle and ancho peppers into a blender. Pour boiling water into the blender and blend for 10 seconds until it resembles a liquidy sauce. Set aside.
- Add ground beef over medium-high heat in a large Dutch oven or sauce pot with a lid. Brown ground meat — you do not need to cook all the way through — about 5 minutes.
- Add diced jalapeño (or poblano) peppers, onions, garlic, chili powder, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, nutmeg, ginger, red pepper flakes, cayenne and brown sugar. Saute for an additional 6 minutes. Move everything around the pot to make sure meat and vegetables get coated with seasonings.
- Pour in beer, beef broth and blended pepper mix. Scrape the bottom and the sides of the pan, stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover with lid, and reduce heat to a medium-low. Cook for 1½-2 hours.
