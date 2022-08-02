How did I make it 30-plus years in this life without ever trying a peach pie? Let’s just say I’m glad I finally figured it out, because this pie is EVERYTHING.

It’s peach season, so the peaches are ripe, juicy, sweet and perfect for baking. When I developed the recipe for this pie, I wanted a flavor profile that made me feel warm and nostalgic. I played around with the spices until I got the perfect blend of warming flavors from the cinnamon and allspice, and a little heat from the cayenne. The mix of brown sugar and regular sugar help to complement the sweetness of the peaches without making the pie overly sweet.

When it comes to pie crust, I feel like I am always evolving the perfect recipe. It’s my husband’s favorite part of the pie, and I’ll often bake up the scraps with a little butter, cinnamon and sugar on them to have as snacks for the rest of the week. His grandma would do that for him when he was little, and I am happy to carry on the tradition.

Just like the filling of the pie, I wanted there to be a depth of flavor with the crust. I wanted the crust to be able to stand on its own since that would enhance everything, and create the perfect bite of finished pie. I played around with a few different versions of pie crust — just shortening, shortening and butter, and just butter — before I landed on the recipe I’m providing now. I found that the just-butter pie crust was definitely the winner. In the directions I say to use a food processor, but if you want a more rustic pie crust or don’t have a food processor, you can definitely use your hands to break up the butter and mix all of the ingredients, and it will be just as good.

Spicy Peach Pie

Preparation time: 4 hours (inactive time: 2 hours)

Servings: 1 9-inch pie

INGREDIENTS:

Pie crust

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

¾ cup cold salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

½ cup less 1 teaspoon ice water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Peach pie filling

5 peaches, skins removed and sliced

½ cup sugar

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon allspice

⅛ cayenne pepper

Pinch of salt

½ cup cold salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

STEPS:

Pie crust

In a food processor, combine flour, salt and sugar. Pulse 2 to 3 times to combine. Sprinkle the cubes of butter over the top of the flour mixture. Pulse 3 to 4 times. The mixture should look crumbly, but not completely combined. The butter pieces should be about pea-sized. Pour ice water and vanilla on top of the flour mixture and mix on low until dough is combined and is pulling away from the sides. It should be one uniform ball of dough at this point. Place dough into a large zip-close bag and press into a rectangle shape. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours. Note: If you don’t have time to make this beforehand, the sweet spot for chill time is 2 hours.

Filling

Pull out pie dough from the refrigerator when you’re ready to start with the filling. This will give the pie dough time to become pliable and able to roll. Peel and pit peaches. Slice peaches into ½-inch wedges. Set aside in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, combine all sugar and spices. Sprinkle sugar and spice mixture over peaches and toss to combine.

Bake