Seattle has become world-class expensive — we know this. But the sticker shock from the city’s most expensive food (and drink) is real. In this series, Seattle Times food critic Bethany Jean Clement taste-tests some of the spendiest items around town to evaluate whether they’re worth the price of ingestion.

THE ITEM: The Founders Manhattan at Seattle’s Fairmont Olympic Hotel

THE PRICE: $54 — yes, for one cocktail.

THE EXPERIENCE: Next to an entry on the Seneca Street side of downtown’s Fairmont Olympic Hotel, an advertisement showing the interior of Founders Club reads in large type: “CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET? Meet us behind the bookcase for illicit cocktails.” The bar was installed as part of a $25 million renovation in 2021; the secret is not one, the drinks are entirely legal, and there are no founders, nor is it a club. “Inspired by the best of speakeasy culture in 1920s Seattle,” according to its website, Founders Club is accessed, yes, through a swing-out section of a bookcase in the hotel’s lobby.

Reservations are required, and at the appointed time, a text message bears instructions to seek out the host holding an iPad near the bookcase. And voilà — one is ushered from the huge, posh lobby bar of the Fairmont Olympic into the diminutive, posh confines of Founders Club. Dim, rosy lighting makes everyone look better; seating is cozy, with leather love seats and velvet-upholstered chairs. Vague landscapes, dark-framed and individually lit, line the walls. One section of the bookcases separating Founders patrons from the hotel’s hoi polloi holds pricey bottles of liquor, also individually lit, held under lock and key. The rest of the shelves contain curios here and there, about which no one is curious, and books at which nobody looks, including, from a survey of just a few, a Jackie Collins title and “A 5th Portion of Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

The back of the bookcases is screened, rather than solid, allowing the larger lobby bar beyond to be heard as a murmur, but not seen. If the soundtrack is a generic instrumental one — Latin beats segueing into fast, noodly jazz with all the warmth of artificial intelligence — and the faux-antique carpets look like Ruggables, it still does feel special to be here, ensconced in the intimate inner sanctum where the worst problem is that there are no hooks for your purse or coat under the bar.

“It’s your celebration!” one half of a couple at the bar says to the other, and they proceed to have, by all appearances, a lovely time.

THE SERVICE: Dressed in all black with suspenders for a dapper touch, the charming bartender provides the heavy-leather-bound drink menu. (The Founders Club bar program was originally created by Jesse Cyr, esteemed for his work at longtime local cocktail haven Rob Roy in Belltown.) Cocktail classics get augmented, like a French 75 made with Calvados, cognac, rosé Champagne and grenadine, for $27; a half-dozen “Featured Originals” include the likes of the Secret Garden, with mezcal, housemade limoncello, sake and bitters, also $27. The $54 Founders Manhattan, in the “Reserve” section, is the most expensive cocktail listed, but it’s possible to spend plenty more — a $38 glass of Champagne may be “enhanced” with “a caviar bump,” 1 ounce for $100, while a bottle of Cristal is $615. The “Locker List” of liquor, served in half-ounce, 1-ounce and 2-ounce pours, tops out at $925 for the big-gulp-size Michter’s Celebration whiskey.

Complimentary cashews are offered — certainly, please — and served with the flourish of a small glass cloche pulled away to present them. (This creates the expectation that they will be warm; they are not.) Is there a bar food menu? There is not. “We have a lot of liquor and very little food,” the bartender says. “That’s the vibe!”

When it comes to the $54 Founders Manhattan, they are happy to give details on …

THE INGREDIENTS: The base spirit of the Founders Manhattan is Coalition rye. The “Rooftop Vermouth” is made in-house, as is the “Lot 35 Creamy Earl Grey Tincture,” the latter involving infusing rye with Earl Grey tea for four hours — longer, and it gets too strong. Luxardo maraschino liqueur and Pierre Ferrand dry Curaçao round out the drink.

THE TASTE-TEST: Served exactingly chilled in Rona vintage-look glassware, the $54 Founders Manhattan has a deep-red hue that glows against the glossy copper-toned bar. It’s garnished with orange peel cut to resemble the petal of a tropical flower or maybe a squid; the cuts allow additional citrus scent, complementing the cocktail’s dry Curaçao. That, with its vanilla notes, and the Luxardo, with its rich cherry sweetness, stay appropriately in the background. As a Manhattan should be, the drink is spirit-forward, warming and boozy, with a bit of rye smokiness. The house vermouth pitches in with a faint bitter complexity; fainter still, and thankfully so, is the Earl Grey’s floral bergamot.

Just tasting the Founders Manhattan — not thinking about it intently — the components that color outside the lines of tradition complicate it in ways that may seem more irksome than interesting to the classic Manhattan fan. But as a cocktail on its own terms, it’s attractively presented, balanced and overall quite good.

WORTH IT? A $54 cocktail is pure conspicuous consumption, with the hidden-away place it’s consumed, in this case, part of the cachet. I heard a server — slightly louder and more conspicuously than necessary, I’d swear — ask someone seated in a velvet armchair nearby, “How is the Founders Club Manhattan?” “Very good,” the patron answered offhandedly. If a $54 Manhattan represents a celebratory splurge to you, if it makes you happy, I’d say go for it. If it’s within your regular means and this is how you’re living, in a terribly wealthy city rife with need, you should probably be sent into space, permanently.

INSIDER TIP: If you just want to see Founders Club — just to be coddled for a while — a beer may be had for $12, a glass of white wine for $15. A vodka tonic here costs $16 — a price you’ll pay for many a drink in Seattle these days — and it is made with a healthy pour of Haku vodka, along with your own little bottle of Fever-Tree tonic and a lime that has a fancy design scored into its rind, providing extra zestiness as you squeeze it and drop it in.

And remember, the cashews are complimentary — may as well ask for more.

IF YOU GO Founders Club: 411 University St., Seattle; 206-621-1700; fairmont.com/seattle/dining/founders-club/ More

