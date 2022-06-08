When it comes to pizza toppings, I like to keep it simple. So when I walked up to the window at Maple Valley’s Cascadia Pizza Co. and took in the expansive menu of 15 specialty pizzas listed on a big board just under the window, I froze for a second.

I must not be alone in that as the woman working the window quickly offered me a paper menu complete with photos of each pie, saying they’re much easier to visualize if you’ve never been there before.

She was right, as these pizzas are intricate. There are finishing drizzles, fruit, fresh greens, herbs, three different sauce bases — it is a veritable “everything but the kitchen sink” array of ingredients to choose from. The dough is wood-fired in Italian-made Fiero Forni ovens using apple wood sourced from Eastern Washington. The style, according to co-owner Thomas Reinhard, is “neo-Neapolitan.”

To him, that means a Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza with that chewy, leopard-spotted crust where the tip droops when you hold a slice aloft, similar to ones you find at pizzerias certified by VPN Americas (members of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana) — an arduous process that dictates style of oven, tools and ingredients to obtain certification — but with the ability to get creative with toppings.

Reinhard is passionate about toppings and says his favorite pizza is the Northwestern, a pie that starts with a garlic butter sauce topped with prosciutto, pear slices and mozzarella and finished with a tangle of fresh arugula and a balsamic drizzle after a few minutes in the oven.

“It’s perfect,” he says.

Reinhard and his business partners Christian Buck and Calvin Freatman opened the Maple Valley Cascadia Pizza Co. location in April 2021, but the venture originally started in 2015 with Buck catering weddings and events with his pizza trailer, occasionally setting up in a parking lot in front of a growler fill shop in Enumclaw. Reinhard went to high school with Buck’s wife and the two reconnected at Buck’s wedding (where he served his own pizza).

Reinhard and his college buddy Freatman were looking for business opportunities, and the duo came on board in 2018 just as Buck opened the first pizza shop in Enumclaw when the growler-fill store moved to a larger location.

The Maple Valley location is perched over the rushing Cedar River, housed in a building built in 1949 that was originally a bait and tackle shop. They often have people come in for pizza with tales of how they bought their first fishing rod at the shop.

There’s a big covered, heated patio out back as well as a beer garden with plenty of room for kids to run around. The river nearly drowns out the noise from nearby Highway 169 and the 17-mile-long Cedar River Trail runs just behind the restaurant, with Cascadia serving as a perfect pit stop on a leisurely summer bike ride.

It’s an idyllic setting for sure. I ordered my pizzas uncut so I could reheat them when I got home. I got the Chez ($10/small, $18/large), a simple cheese pizza with red sauce — and then threw caution to the wind and ordered a Russell ($13/$24) with a garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, chicken, red onion and dueling drizzles of ranch and Buffalo sauce, as well as a Cowboy ($14/$26), a barbecue sauce pizza with mozzarella, bacon, sausage, Mama Lil’s Peppers, green bell pepper and Buffalo sauce.

The small is 10 inches, perfect sharing size if you want to try a few different pizzas, the large is 14 inches.

Peering in at the pizzas when I got home had me pleasantly surprised. This menu has every indication that Cascadia is lobbying to be the new mayor of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown, but instead of a fire hose of flavor, there’s real restraint shown. There might be a lot of ingredients topping these pizzas, but they don’t overload the crust.

The bacon on the Cowboy is crumbled to fine pebbles — freckling the surface of the pie rather than screaming “BACON,” on top of sausage. Mama Lil’s Peppers prove to be the flavor-elevating slightly spicy superstars they are in any dish, while the bell peppers give a little crunch. The barbecue sauce base finishes with a hint of sweetness, but again: Nothing on this pie is overpowering.

The Russell is like eating Buffalo chicken dip on a pizza — but instead of in a frat house you’re at a garden party. This is pizza at its best: fun and flavorful.

If Maple Valley feels a little too out of reach for you, there are plenty of opportunities to dig into a Cascadia Pizza Co. pie. They’ve got four food trucks with a full schedule of more than 100 weddings booked so far this summer and their latest shop opened in Bellevue this week at the old Bellevue Brewing Co. location. Reinhard mentions they’ve got plans for future shops in North Bend and Kirkland in 2023, and I joke they’re on track for total pizza domination. He just laughs.

Cascadia Pizza Co. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 22607 SE 216th Way, Maple Valley; 425-296-6262; cascadiapizzaco.com