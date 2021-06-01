My grandmother Sally was born in Belfast, Ireland. She was raised by a Jewish Russian mother and Protestant Irish father, so the cuisine in her home was varied, to say the least.

One food that she was never exposed to, however, was watermelon. It was here, after sailing to America on the Queen Mary, that she first had a piece of the delicious, ruby-red melon, marveling at its capacity to hydrate and refresh in the midst of a brutal New York City summer heat.

Here I take the humble watermelon and elevate it into a showstopping pie to bring to any summer barbecue or get-together! My grandmother loved it; I hope you all will, too!

Watermelon Summer Pie

Equipment:

Baking tray

Fluted tart pan with removable base (23 centimeters)

Food processor

Medium mixing bowl

Large mixing bowl

Electric hand mixer (or your very strong arms)

Melon baller

Strainer or sieve

Small bowl

Ingredients:

2 cups watermelon, roughly chopped

9 ounces graham crackers

½ cup melted butter

9 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons sugar

½ gallon vanilla ice cream, softened

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons raspberries, crushed

Melon balls from watermelon and cantaloupe

Carton mixed berries

Instructions:

Take your two cups of chopped watermelon and put the pieces on a lined baking tray. Place tray in the freezer for two hours or until frozen. Grind graham crackers in your food processor until they are finely crushed. Add in the melted butter and process until well combined. Pour mixture into your tart pan. Use your hands to spread and press the mixture evenly over the bottom and side of your pan. Once it is evenly distributed and compacted, place the pan into your freezer for 30 minutes. In your food processor, blend the frozen chunks of watermelon until you have a smooth purée. Pour into a medium mixing bowl. Using your electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar in a large mixing bowl until it is smooth. Add in the vanilla ice cream. Beat together well with mixer. Then add in your watermelon and lime juice; mix to combine. Pour out entire mixture into tart pan and smooth evenly with a spatula or spoon. Place into your freezer for at least four hours. To serve: Using your melon baller, scoop out balls from cantaloupe and the remaining watermelon. Strain your crushed raspberries through the sieve and place in a small bowl. Drizzle raspberry over your pie and top with melon balls and mixed berries.

Enjoy!