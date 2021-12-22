My hometown of Houston, Texas, is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the U.S. While we are home to many different Southeast Asian American, Hispanic and Latino cultures, I found North African cuisine to be the most intriguing.

In elementary school, I spent summers at a community center run by local African community members. There were always freshly prepared meals for the kids. I can still remember the earthy smell of spicy food coming from the kitchen today. The spice largely responsible for those delicious smells is Ras el Hanout, a spice blend found in Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. It is made from a variety of spices including cumin, coriander and turmeric, and used in a variety of meals to bring out amazing flavors.

This chickpea meal is an homage to the tasty meals I enjoyed at the community center and a great way to highlight the Ras el Hanout spice blend. It is a simple, cheap and vegan-friendly way to warm you up during the winter — and it’s a quick meal that still brings depth of flavors with every bite. Just like spaghetti sauce, this dish matures over time. If you think it’s good fresh, just wait until you try it the next day!

Braised Chickpeas and Chard

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4 teaspoons neutral oil or butter

One 15-ounce can of chickpeas, drained

2 tablespoons Ras el Hanout (see notes to make mixture on your own)

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons paprika (1 tablespoon if you want some spice!)

1 cup onions, chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

One 28-ounce can chopped or crushed tomatoes

2 cups chard, chopped into ribbons (any leafy green will do, like kale)

Salt and pepper to taste

Ras el Hanout spice blend:

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground coriander seeds

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

STEPS: