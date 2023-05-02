In an effort to have my life together, I’ve been trying to take my lunch to work, eat more vegetables and forgo the temping burrito, burger or chicken truck smells that penetrate the office building. This got me into meal prepping more — and thinking about bulk cooking with the idea of leftovers in mind.

Grain and vegetables are one of the easiest things to cook while being a perfect base to layer flavor. This combo became my go-to meal prep: stir-fried vegetable rice, pasta with green vegetable sauce and my unlikely favorite, quinoa harvest salad.

This salad is a versatile and creative way to get extra life out of your vegetables. Like many of my recipes, the theme is “do you, boo.” Even though I list a base group of vegetables, I’ve also found myself throwing in sweet potatoes, lima beans or eggplant. So look back in your fridge, pull out that vegetable that just wasn’t enough for a recipe and throw it in this salad!

My quinoa salad is packed with spring peas, asparagus, carrots and roasted red peppers, dressed with a lemon vinaigrette and then finished with crumbly feta cheese for a kiss of tang. Perfect to share or for a work lunch that will keep you full and energized throughout the day. Add chicken, salmon or a fried egg for more protein.

_____

Quinoa Harvest Salad

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4-8

INGREDIENTS

Salad

2 red bell peppers (or 1 cup of roasted red peppers)

1 cup dry quinoa

Neutral oil, such as olive or sunflower

10 stalks of asparagus, woody stems removed and thinly sliced

1½ cups fresh spring peas (you can keep in pods), sliced thinly; if frozen, thaw and drain

2 carrots, thinly sliced or cut into bite-size pieces

Salt and black pepper, to taste

¼ cup shallots, thinly minced

⅔ cup chopped mixed fresh basil and chives

Feta, optional

1 cup thinly sliced almonds, optional

Dressing

2 lemons, zested and juiced (at least ⅓ cup of lemon juice)

5 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons dried thyme

STEPS

Salad

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Rinse the bell peppers and pat dry. Cut in half through the stem. Remove the seeds and place on a baking sheet with parchment, skin side up. Bake for 25-30 minutes. In the meantime, cook quinoa as instructed on the package. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat in a large pan. Add asparagus, peas and carrots to the skillet. Season generously with salt and pepper. Saute for 5-10 minutes; vegetable pieces should be tender. Add shallots and saute for an additional 5-8 minutes; shallots should start to brown, but not be completely brown. Remove the pot from the heat and set aside. Check to see if the red peppers are done roasting: The skin should be blistering and blackened. Remove from the oven and immediately transfer to a bowl. Wrap with plastic wrap and let cool for 10 minutes. (This will help you skin the peppers.) Once you can handle the peppers, remove the skin and chop, and then add to the vegetable mixture. Mix the cooked quinoa and vegetables into one large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add in fresh herbs. Toss lightly in dressing (see below) and add sliced nuts and feta, if desired

Dressing