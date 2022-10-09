This is party eating — and still easy enough to pull off for dinner whenever you want. Saucy and satisfying, it’s the type of dish that feels festive. Pulled pork from the American South ranges in styles, but usually balances the natural sweetness of the meat, slowly cooked until it slouches into tenderness, with tanginess and spice. Here, ground and whole dried chiles season the meat and blend into a sauce with fruity complexity and mild heat. The preparation is as inspired by barbecue pulled pork as it is by carne con chile rojo. That means that the glossy hunks and slivers of meat taste as good piled into buns as they do over rice or stuffed into tortillas.

Pulled Pork

Servings: 8 to 12

Total time: 4½ hours

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons raw or brown sugar, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon ground chipotle or other hot ground chile

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

1 (4-pound) boneless pork butt or shoulder roast

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola

10 dried guajillo chiles (2 to 3 ounces)

2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar, plus more to taste

STEPS