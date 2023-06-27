It’s officially summer, Seattle! Well, kind of: The Fremont Solstice Parade was more like a January-in-June festival with the overcast weather, but that didn’t stop the neighborhood from bringing out the grills and having a great time. A little amuse-bouche before the apex of all grilling events, the Fourth of July.

July Fourth is the official mark of summer (and cookout time) for me. In my family, there are two dishes you do not mess with and that must be present at all family events: macaroni and cheese and potato salad.

These two dishes are make-or-break for my family; you can and will be asked to never make anything again if you bring a terrible version of either one. I was always the experimental one in the kitchen. One year, when I came home for a Thanksgiving that my mom decided to host, we started planning and I put myself in charge of the mac and cheese. My mom took me to this new cheese shop, where she lovingly purchased $50 worth of assorted cheeses for the meal. That year, I was officially trusted to make mac and cheese for any family occasion.

I am very particular about my potato salad. You can divide the preferences into two sides: mayonnaise forward versus mustard forward. While the dressing is mayo-based, I like the flavor of mustard to penetrate through, using the mustard’s tanginess to break the creamy fattiness of the mayonnaise. To achieve this flavor, I use a mix of Dijon and powdered mustard; the brine of sweet relish adds extra tanginess. The trick to a good potato salad is selecting the correct potatoes; yellow or red potatoes will give you a creamy texture. Don’t be afraid to season aggressively; a lot of the ingredients used here, including the potatoes and mayonnaise, need a heavy hand when seasoning.

Potato salad is the ideal side dish to any barbecue or backyard gathering. If you like a little more zip to your potato salad, this recipe is soon to be a family cookout favorite!

_____

Potato Salad

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 16

INGREDIENTS

5 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled (you can also use unpeeled red potatoes)

1½ cups mayonnaise

1 cup refrigerated sweet pickle relish

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon celery seeds

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon powdered mustard

5-6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

3 celery stalks, diced

½ cup sweet onion, diced

1 tablespoon fresh-chopped dill

Salt and pepper, to taste

STEPS