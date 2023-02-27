This hearty skillet meal is filled with layers of buttery, caramelized cabbage sandwiching a filling of herby pork and rice. A garlicky yogurt sauce, plus plenty of lemon juice and zest, keeps the dish bright and tangy, and the soft cabbage makes it especially warming on a cold winter day. This reheats perfectly, so make it ahead if you like (up to three days, store it in the fridge), then heat it up in a 350-degree oven until steaming.

Pork-Cabbage Casserole

Total time: 90 minutes

Servings: 6

INGREDIENTS

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large white onion, diced

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup long-grain rice

1½ cups chicken or vegetable stock, or water

2½ cups chopped leafy herbs and tender stems, such as cilantro, dill, parsley, mint, preferably a combination, plus more for garnish

¼ cup chopped fresh oregano leaves

3 scallions, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus ¼ cup juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)

½ cup plain Greek yogurt, plus more for serving

3 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

1 pound ground pork or turkey

1 large egg

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 (2-pound) savoy cabbage, thinly sliced (about 8 cups; see tip)

3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

STEPS

Heat oven to 325 degrees. In a large skillet with a tightfitting lid, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium. Add onion and 1 teaspoon salt. Sauté until onions are pale gold at the edges, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer half of the onions to a small bowl and set aside for the cabbage. Add rice and 1 cup stock to the onions in the pan and bring to a simmer. Cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is about halfway cooked (it should still be a bit firm), 8 to 10 minutes. In a large bowl, combine the herbs, scallions and lemon zest, and mix well. Transfer ¼ cup of the herb-lemon zest mixture to a small bowl and stir in the yogurt, ½ teaspoon garlic and a large pinch of salt; refrigerate until serving. When the rice is ready, add it to the bowl with the herbs and mix well. Add the pork, ½ teaspoon salt and remaining garlic, and gently mix to combine. Add the egg and mix to combine. In the same skillet (you don’t need to wash it), melt butter and heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium. Add the cabbage and reserved sautéed onions. (If it doesn’t all fit, you can let some of the cabbage wilt and shrink, then add the rest.) Season cabbage with 1 teaspoon salt and sauté until wilted, about 5 minutes. Cover and let cook until tender, 5 to 10 minutes longer. Uncover and cook until the cabbage starts to brown, about 3 to 5 minutes more. Transfer half of the softened cabbage to a medium bowl. Spread cabbage in the pan in an even layer. Dollop the pork mixture evenly on the cabbage. Top the pork with the remaining cabbage. Add remaining ½ cup stock and the lemon juice. Cover the pan and bake until the cabbage is very tender, about 1 hour. Remove the skillet from the oven and turn on the broiler. Uncover pan, sprinkle the cabbage with Parmesan, then broil until nicely browned on top, 1 to 3 minutes. Top cabbage with more herbs and serve with the yogurt sauce.

Tip: You can substitute green or red cabbage, just add 5 to 10 minutes to the cooking time in Step 5. The cabbage should be very soft before you add the pork.