IS THERE A FINER WAY to spend an afternoon than eating as much as you can at the Hama Hama Oyster Saloon? On a recent Friday, the ruffled surface of Hood Canal glinted in the sun, while a favorable shoreward breeze kept the ambient temperature exactly perfect. Across the way, dark-firred hills made a noble border between water and sky, with only one little bald patch of clear-cutting marring the view. The shaded table was laden — once you’re here, it seems to only make sense to order pretty much everything on the menu.

We got the day’s selection of three kinds of oysters — Disco Hama, Summer Blues and Swinomish — served on a bed of ice with rhubarb-peppercorn mignonette; more oysters (why not?) roasted in their shells with chipotle-bourbon butter; Hama Hama purple savory clams bathing in coconut-and-yellow-curry wild-halibut-bone broth in a mini-stockpot, with a hunk of baguette tucked in; a chilled Dungeness crab-claw cluster with cocktail sauce; a Louie salad loaded with little pink wild Oregon bay shrimp; that day’s carnivore special, a barbecue-sauced, slaw-topped, house-smoked pork sandwich with a bag of Tim’s chips; roasted carrot soup (weird, but why not?); and a sort of panna-cotta-parfait play on banana pudding with housemade vanilla cookie served in a jar. To drink: a peachy-pale rosé from Corsica, crisp enough to cleanse the oyster palate but rounded to complement the salinity, too, chilling in a tin pail.

Oysters taste extraordinarily, freshly marvelous here, accompanied by their own faintly oceanic air — some of them come from mere steps away, as Hama Hama is a family-run oyster company with a history that’s now six generations deep. That day’s varieties included a cucumber-y oyster that was light and refined and almost sweet; a deep-cupped tumbled kind with notable brine; and a ruffled-edged specimen with the kind of creamy consistency that makes some people hate oysters, but that oyster-lovers love. You could huck the spent shells back into the water from our table, the only danger being hitting a guy snoozing in the sunshine in an Adirondack chair with a half-drunk pint of beer on its wooden arm. (You can shuck your own oysters, too, if your patience and dexterity allows, for $21 a dozen rather than $33, currently.)

Roasted oysters pay tribute to the oyster-grower’s barbecue, where they go on a grate over a fire on the beach, opening their shells as they cook so that a condiment of choice may be spooned in. The chipotle-bourbon butter ones served at the Oyster Saloon pay tribute to Hama Hama’s friends at Hog Island Oyster Co. in California — the sauce is based on their recipe, and it caramelizes the edges of the oyster meat while imparting spicy heat tinged with brown-sugar sweet. It seems like a lot at first, then quickly becomes very compelling to eat. (You can buy Hog Island’s jarred chipotle-bourbon butter at the Hama Hama Farm Store adjacent to the Saloon, as well as more oysters to eat at home — bring a cooler.)

The purple clams were notably chewy — possibly overcooked — but their saffron-colored broth, which comes courtesy of Yodelin in Leavenworth, tasted gingery, garlicky and sublimely savory, with citrus and chili and lemon grass. All the baguette got used to soak it up, then a spoon was deployed.

Cracking a crab claw by the water on a lovely day is a pleasure somehow both intense and leisurely, while the shrimp Louie offered rich hard-boiled egg, crunchy fennel bulb shaved thin, spicy pickled asparagus and dressing with a slight zing. The pulled pork sandwich started meaty and sweet, the smoke coming through as you chewed, then a significant and lingering-on-the-lips heat.

In the underdog triumph du jour, the soup was incredible, in the sense of difficult to believe its greatness: Made with roasted carrots, red curry and coconut milk, it rang velvety, luxurious and layered with flavor, and it was, shockingly, vegan. Dessert, too, demonstrated genius: the tropical sugars of banana jam spooned up with tangy panna cotta richness, a crooked crown of homemade ’nilla wafer bits for crunch on top.

The Oyster Saloon kitchen is in the care of head chef Dillon Pennell, who grew up in Washington and has worked at San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Birdsong, heralded Aelder/Hogstone on Orcas Island (now Houlme), and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, first cooking as wildfire support in California, followed by deployments to Haiti and the Ukraine/Poland border. The Saloon represents “a completely different style of cooking than the majority of my career,” Pennell noted via email, “but it’s a very welcome change.” (He has also arranged to share the roasted carrot soup recipe, which is the creation of sous chef Xan Nickerson — stay tuned.)

TAKE YOUR TIME at Hama Hama. It’s about a two-hour drive from Seattle — increasingly scenic with glimpses of Hood Canal, which in dappled sun along the shoreline at high tide achieves an Aegean blue — but it feels like a different, vastly better planet. What you’re seeing when you gaze out at the view isn’t just surface-level beautiful; it’s an ecosystem nourished by the nearby cold, clear Hamma Hamma River with its picturesque bridge, the oysters part of a life cycle that nourishes you, too.

The Hama Hama Company is celebrating its 100th year. The joke (or maybe the truth) is that great-great-etc.-grandpa left out the extra M’s to save on ink. The family that raises the shellfish here started out in timber, and they call their mission a simple one: “Use low-impact farming methods to grow world-class oysters and trees, have fun, and leave something good for those who will come after us.”

The Oyster Saloon, to be clear, has no saloon proper — it’s all outdoors. Ordering is conducted at a hut, and the seating consists of wooden picnic tables under open-ended, knotty-plywood A-frames or colorful umbrellas. There is also the Stump Bar, also al fresco and furnished as its name indicates, which functions as a waiting area for those who didn’t make reservations. Best to do so, as the Saloon keeps the truncated hours of Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They ask that a two-hour table time limit be respected, as many people want to be here and summertime is fleeting. (Come back in less clement weather, bundled up for coziness — the A-framed tables have electric heaters, winter’s oysters are arguably even greater and soup makes absolute sense.)

You’re welcome to climb to the top of the enormous pile of oyster shells for an even more expansive outlook, or to wade at high tide, or to nab an Adirondack chair and take a little nap. When the tide is out, just please don’t step on the oysters.