Oxtails are a classic Southern food; I grew up eating them at least once a month. They were another weekend food my mother made filling the house with a delightful aroma.

Before oxtails were cool, they were considered cheaper cuts of meat. They became a soul food staple because they were given to enslaved Black people, as a “throwaway” cut of meat. Adapting to new cuisine, enslaved people worked with stew meats because they could be left unattended for long periods of time.

Today, oxtails can be found at many gastropubs and trendy New American spots for all to enjoy. If you’ve never made oxtails, don’t worry, they’re pretty easy to make. (Just don’t be like 15-year-old me and leave with the stove on only to return to a smoke-filled house and damaged air ducts.)

If you’re wondering where to get oxtails, try your local butcher or Asian food market. Try to get nice meaty pieces. While my all-time favorite way to eat oxtails is smothered over some white rice, I recently started making it in a ragu-style tomato sauce.

Ragu is just a fancy word for a meat-based sauce that’s slow-cooked to blend all flavors. The most common is Bolognese, and this recipe is similar, but rather than using ground beef, we’re going to use delicious, savory, meaty oxtails.

The recipe below is perfect for a cozy weekend, warming the house with the comforting smell of rich red sauce. It’s the perfect meal to come home to after a cold day. Sit down with a piping hot bowl, and enjoy with a toasted piece of bread.

_____

Oxtail Ragu

Preparation time: 3 hours

Servings: 5-8 people

INGREDIENTS

Oxtails

⅓ cup flour

Salt and pepper

4-5 pounds oxtails

Neutral oil

2 large onions, peeled and quartered

1 bulb of garlic (about 12 cloves), peeled (half left whole, half roughly chopped)

1 bottle red wine (I used cabernet sauvignon)

4 cups beef or vegetable broth

3 bay leaves

Red sauce

2 fresh basil leaves

3 sprigs of fresh thyme or ½ tablespoon dried thyme (see steps)

2 large carrots, cubed

1 large onion, peeled and diced

3 celery stalks, diced

2 28-ounce cans crushed or roasted tomatoes

1 14-ounce can peeled tomatoes

2 tablespoon Italian herbs

1 tablespoon onion powder

3 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons crushed red-pepper flakes (optional)

Old Parmesan rind (optional)

Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving (optional, see tip)

STEPS

Oxtails

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, add flour and season heavily with salt and pepper. Toss oxtail in flour. Shake excess flour off and set aside. In a large heavy-bottomed pot that had a lid and is oven-safe, heat oil over medium heat. Sear oxtails, until golden brown on each side, about 6 minutes per side. Work in batches, and set seared oxtails aside. Remove a few tablespoons of oil from the pan; there should be an even layer of oil remaining in the pan. Add quartered onions and 6 whole garlic cloves. Cook for 5-8 minutes. Deglaze the pan with 1 cup of wine; scrape pan bottom for brown bits. Add oxtails back to pot, and add broth and bay leaves. Cap and place in the oven for 2 hours. (You can also bring liquid to a boil, and continue cooking on the stove.) When oxtails are ready, meat will pull away from the bone. Remove from oven and let cool enough where they are safe to handle. Start red sauce (see steps below) an hour into oxtails braising. Remove meat from the bone, try to remove large fat chunks. Set meat aside

Red sauce

In a saucepot, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in pan over medium heat. Add basil and fresh thyme sprigs (not dried); cook until aromatic (about when basil begins to fry). Remove basil leaves and thyme sprigs. Add carrots, diced onions, celery, dried thyme (if applicable) and diced garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Stir and saute: Garlic should be brown but not onions, 5-8 minutes. Reduce heat if you have to. Deglaze the pan with 1 cup of red wine Add all canned tomatoes, Italian herbs, onion powder, garlic powder, red pepper flakes (if applicable) and Parmesan rind (if applicable); season heavily with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 1 hour. When oxtails are finished, add meat to red sauce. Stirring occasionally cook for an additional 30 minutes uncovered over medium-low heat. Sauce should stew for at least 90 minutes total, with at least 30 minutes of cooking with the meat. You can let the sauce go longer but may need to add additional liquid if it gets too thick.

Tip: If eating with pasta, finish off pasta in ragu sauce before serving. Cook pasta as normally instructed, except remove when bendy but still stiff in the center. Add 1 cup of pasta water and your undercooked pasta to the ragu. Cook until pasta is al dente. Top with freshly grated Parmesan and enjoy!