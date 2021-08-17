When thinking about weekday meals, I often plan for leftovers. By letting flavors mature overnight, your leftovers may be even better than the original dish. I came up with this dish when I first started living on my own. Anytime I moved, I became exhausted just adjusting and trying to get my new place to feel like home. By the time I felt hungry, I just wanted food. Standing in the kitchen didn’t sound fun after being on my feet all day; it was time to relax and make my belly warm. Anything that I can throw in the oven and forget about for a few minutes is a life saver. This meal is perfect for those who have an active lifestyle.

There’s no quicker way to relax or make a place feel like home than the smell of a flavorful meal. Chicken thighs are juicy and hearty. The succulent drippings from the thighs will mix with the rice and vegetables in this dish, creating a healthy but rich meal. I like to use a large skillet or Dutch oven when making this dish. I like it because it can be easily scaled to accommodate anyone, whether it be a single person who doesn’t want to cook every day, a person who meal preps or a family of six. If you want to scale up this dish, I recommend preparing everything like normal but bake in a casserole dish.

Chicken thigh, brown rice and vegetables bake

Makes: 4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

4 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs

½ teaspoon neutral oil

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

2 cups frozen peas

1 medium onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ cups uncooked brown rice

4 tablespoons butter

2 cups chicken broth or water

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper

STEPS: