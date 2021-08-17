When thinking about weekday meals, I often plan for leftovers. By letting flavors mature overnight, your leftovers may be even better than the original dish. I came up with this dish when I first started living on my own. Anytime I moved, I became exhausted just adjusting and trying to get my new place to feel like home. By the time I felt hungry, I just wanted food. Standing in the kitchen didn’t sound fun after being on my feet all day; it was time to relax and make my belly warm. Anything that I can throw in the oven and forget about for a few minutes is a life saver. This meal is perfect for those who have an active lifestyle.
There’s no quicker way to relax or make a place feel like home than the smell of a flavorful meal. Chicken thighs are juicy and hearty. The succulent drippings from the thighs will mix with the rice and vegetables in this dish, creating a healthy but rich meal. I like to use a large skillet or Dutch oven when making this dish. I like it because it can be easily scaled to accommodate anyone, whether it be a single person who doesn’t want to cook every day, a person who meal preps or a family of six. If you want to scale up this dish, I recommend preparing everything like normal but bake in a casserole dish.
Chicken thigh, brown rice and vegetables bake
Makes: 4 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
- ½ teaspoon neutral oil
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 cup mushrooms, chopped
- 2 cups frozen peas
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ cups uncooked brown rice
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2 cups chicken broth or water
- 1 tablespoon thyme
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper
STEPS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat Dutch oven on medium to medium high, with ½ teaspoon of neutral oil.
- Pat chicken dry, and season generously with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder. Place skin-side down into the pan. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes on each side. Work in batches if necessary. Set aside when done.
- Turn heat down to medium. Add mushrooms, peas and onions and sauté until fragrant — about 3 minutes.
- Add garlic, rice and butter; cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add broth, thyme, Italian seasoning and salt and pepper to rice. Stir.
- Place chicken on top; if using Dutch oven with lid, cover. Otherwise cover with foil. Place in oven and cook for 30 minutes.
- Uncover, turn the oven up to 400 degrees and cook for an additional 20 minutes. When ready to serve, scoop up chicken and rice in one hearty mound.
