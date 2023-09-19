If I have learned anything in this life, it is to enjoy the fruits of our labor — both literally and figuratively. This particular recipe satisfies the “literally” part, since these plums come straight from the plum trees of my backyard.

This recipe has a special place in my heart for a couple of reasons. First, it is always magical to eat local, organic food that you grow and nurture. Second, my mom comes over every summer to pick these plums and make this tart, and it is such a special bonding experience for us.

I have this distinct memory of when my husband and I bought this house — my mom came to look at it with us, and while she was in the backyard she was astonished at the Italian plum trees. So she walked across the yard, picked a plum off the tree and took a wonderfully juicy bite. The look on her face said it all: She was so happy and excited for us, and those plums were so sweet and delicious.

This recipe is equal parts sweet and tart, and comes together pretty easily. If you don’t have a plum tree in your backyard, don’t let that stop you. Peaches, plums or any other stone fruit from the store will work out just fine.

Italian Plum Tart

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 1 tart

INGREDIENTS

8 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature, plus extra to prepare the tart pan

¾ pounds Italian plums, sliced and pitted

2 tablespoons tapioca flour

2 tablespoons orange liqueur

1¾ cup sugar

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon ice cold water

Ice cream, optional

Whipped cream, optional

STEPS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9-inch false-bottom tart pan by smearing a thin layer of butter on the pan to prevent the crust from sticking. In a medium mixing bowl, place the sliced plums, tapioca flour, orange liqueur and ¾ cups sugar. Stir to combine. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and remaining 1 cup of sugar on medium speed for about 2 minutes. It should look light and fluffy when it is ready. In a small bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, salt and baking powder. Slowly pour the dry ingredients into the butter and sugar mixture until it is combined and starts to form small, dry crumbs. Add the water and beat until the mixture comes together and starts to form a nice moist crumb. Set aside about ¾ cup of the crumb mixture. Pour the remaining crumb mixture into the tart pan and lightly pat the dough into the bottom and sides of the pan, pressing into the creases. Arrange the plum slices in concentric circles. Sprinkle the remaining crumb mixture evenly over the top of the plums. Bake for 1 hour until the crust and crumbs are golden brown. Cool for 10 to 15 minutes before popping the tart out of the pan. You can serve with ice cream or freshly whipped cream, or on its own at room temperature.

Enjoy!