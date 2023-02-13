There is absolutely nothing like a shrimp boil, but this flavorful recipe captures its essence by roasting the ingredients on a sheet tray instead of simmering them in a pot of broth. Serve it on its own or tossed with pasta. The slight char brings out seafood’s sweetness, so for contrast, serve with tart lemons or a tangy cocktail sauce.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Boil
Total time: 50 minutes
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
For the roasted potatoes
- 1 pound baby red or yellow potatoes, halved (or quartered, if large)
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Kosher salt and black pepper
For the broiled corn
- 4 ears fresh corn, husked, cut into 4 segments
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
For the broiled shrimp
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay, or Cajun seasoning
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cayenne, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 pounds peeled and deveined tail-on jumbo shrimp, fresh or frozen and thawed, patted dry
- 1 lemon, cut into 8 wedges
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)
STEPS
- Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place a rack in the center of the oven.
- Prepare the potatoes: In a large bowl, toss potatoes with oil and garlic until coated. Season with salt and pepper, then pour onto a large baking sheet and set aside.
- Prepare the corn: Spread each piece of corn with some of the butter and set aside.
- Prepare the shrimp: In the same big bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, seafood or Cajun seasoning, paprika, cayenne and pepper. Add the shrimp and stir to coat evenly. Set aside.
- Bake the potatoes until golden brown and fork tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven, set the rack in the middle of the oven and switch oven to broil. Scatter the corn over the potatoes and broil 3 to 4 minutes, or until kernels begin to brown slightly.
- Remove the pan from the oven, and flip the corn. Scatter shrimp all over the pan and broil for 2 minutes, or until the shrimp have curled and turned pink.
- Turn the shrimp, scatter the lemon wedges on top and broil 2 more minutes. Squeeze the lemon juice over everything and sprinkle with parsley, if using. Serve immediately, on its own or tossed with pasta.