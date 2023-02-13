There is absolutely nothing like a shrimp boil, but this flavorful recipe captures its essence by roasting the ingredients on a sheet tray instead of simmering them in a pot of broth. Serve it on its own or tossed with pasta. The slight char brings out seafood’s sweetness, so for contrast, serve with tart lemons or a tangy cocktail sauce.

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Boil

Total time: 50 minutes

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

For the roasted potatoes

1 pound baby red or yellow potatoes, halved (or quartered, if large)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and black pepper

For the broiled corn

4 ears fresh corn, husked, cut into 4 segments

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

For the broiled shrimp

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay, or Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon ground paprika

½ teaspoon ground cayenne, or to taste

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 pounds peeled and deveined tail-on jumbo shrimp, fresh or frozen and thawed, patted dry

1 lemon, cut into 8 wedges

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves (optional)

STEPS