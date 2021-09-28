As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to do more things with vegetables. I wanted to change the way I was looking at side dishes, and bring vegetables to the forefront of my meals. I have tried everything from soups to stir-fries.

For these vegan black bean and corn burgers, I was inspired by the Mexican street corn I would get back home in Houston at the farmers market. Elote is a delicious roasted corn dish made of sour cream, mayo and cotija cheese. It’s creamy, with a nice tangy taste. Bringing these elements in with the black bean makes a moist and delicious burger. Although I’m not vegan myself, I decided to make this vegan. Feel free to sub out the dairy-free ingredients for your preferred ones. In the end, you’ll have a hearty black bean burger.

Make patties ahead and store in the fridge or freezer to use any time. Serve with your favorite sandwich toppings, kick back and enjoy.

Vegan black bean and corn burgers with avocado crema

Time: 30 minutes to prep | 30 minutes to cook

Makes: 5-6 patties/servings

INGREDIENTS

For the black bean and corn burger patty:

2 15-ounce cans of black beans

¾ cup breadcrumbs

¼ cup oat milk (or preferred dairy-free milk)

2 teaspoons neutral oil

1 ½ cups corn (I used fresh corn off a cob, but canned or frozen works, too. If you’re using canned corn, make sure to drain and rinse it beforehand.)

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

⅓ cup vegan sour cream (I used Forager brand)

¼ cup chopped cilantro

½ cups vegan feta (crumbled) or Monterey Jack cheese (shredded)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons cumin

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Juice from 1 lime

For the avocado crema spread:

½ cup vegan sour cream

Juice from ½ lime

½ small/medium avocado; ripened

2 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

STEPS

For the avocado crema:

Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor, pulse until avocado is incorporated. Set aside in the fridge until ready for use.

For the burgers: