The classic lemon tart has a buttery, shortbread crust and a soft, dense lemon curd filling that barely holds its shape when you cut a slice. The textures should be a combination of crunchy and velvety; the flavor, sharp and tangy, with just enough sugar to take the edge off the citrus. This version has all of that, with one tweak for ease. Instead of making a traditional dough that needs to be shaped with a rolling pin, this one has a simple press-in-the-pan cookie crust made with melted butter. For a nutty-scented brown butter crust, let the butter cook until it turns golden. This tart is at its best when served on the day it’s baked, but it’s still delightful a day or two later (though the crust will lose some of its crispness). Store it in the refrigerator and serve it cold or at room temperature.

Classic Lemon Tart

Total time: 2 hours, plus at least 2 hours’ cooling

Servings: 8

INGREDIENTS

For the crust

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

For the curd

12 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (5 to 7 lemons)

1 cup sugar, more to taste

3 large eggs

3 egg yolks

Large pinch fine sea or table salt

STEPS