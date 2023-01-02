This golden-topped strata has a savory mushroom and butternut squash filling, which gives it a complex, earthy flavor. Mozzarella adds mild richness, while the Parmesan gives everything a hit of salt and depth. You’ll need to let the strata sit in the fridge for at least eight hours (and preferably overnight) before baking. This allows the bread to soak up all the custard. Then, run it under the broiler after baking so the edges become crunchy and pleasingly singed. It’s a lovely main dish for a celebratory brunch or meatless supper, or a hearty side dish with roast chicken or fish for dinner.

_____

Mushroom-Butternut Squash Strata

Preparation time: 90 minutes, plus chilling

Servings: 8-10

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the pan

1 pound mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, white, shiitake and oyster, cut into 1-inch chunks

Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup chopped shallots (from 3 to 4 large shallots)

1¼ pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and grated (about 2½ cups)

1½ tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1/8 teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more as needed

8 large eggs

1½ cups whole milk

¾ cup heavy cream (or use 2¼ cups half-and-half instead of the milk and cream)

¾ cup grated Parmesan

2 cups shredded mozzarella

12 ounces baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups)

STEPS