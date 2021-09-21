Summer is behind us, but that won’t stop me from making dishes that remind me of the beautiful weather we had this year in the great Pacific Northwest. While it was another weird summer with uncertainty, and plenty of ups and downs, there was always one thing that I could find comfort in: making delicious recipes, and eating delicious food.

Testing this recipe was a lot of fun. I knew I wanted to do some sort of corn pasta, and although we are transitioning into fall, I wanted it to have the brightness and lightness of summer. The flavor combinations are perfect. We pair a beautiful pappardelle noodle with sweet corn, blistered tomatoes and salty bacon bits to make your dreams come true.

Is there anything better than corn season? I swear when the corn shows up at the grocery store, my mind starts racing with recipe ideas. I want to bake with it, cook with it and make soups out of it. Corn is such a versatile ingredient. There is no limit. The corn is the star of the show here. It is puréed to create the pasta sauce. Using corn helps to create a creamy, delicious and rich sauce — but one that leaves out the heaviness from creams, butters and cheeses.

I have also fallen in love with blistered tomatoes. My goodness, what have I been missing out on my whole life? I love taking cherry tomatoes, cutting them in half, drizzling them with oil and spices and roasting them until they are soft and sweet. It is like eating candy, and it adds such a brightness to any dish it accompanies. While we aren’t blistering these tomatoes in the oven, we are cooking them in with the corn and I promise it gives the same effect.

Corn and blistered-tomato pasta

Total time: 1 hour

Makes: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

16 ounces pappardelle pasta

2-3 slices of bacon, or about ¼ cup, chopped

4 cups water

2 teaspoons avocado oil, separated

1 ½ tablespoons salt

salt 2 cups corn

½ cup onion, diced

¼ cup red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon thyme

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 teaspoon black pepper

Parmesan cheese for topping

STEPS: