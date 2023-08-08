Raising Cane’s, the chicken finger chain with a cult following in the South, is coming to Seattle.

The Louisiana-based restaurant, which is to chicken fingers as Chick-fil-A is to the chicken sandwich, will open a nearly 6,000-square-foot restaurant at the corner of University Way Northeast and Northeast 45th Street in the University District, in the former American Apparel space. Puget Sound Business Journal was the first to report on the planned opening.

There’s no opening date yet for the Emerald City’s first Raising Cane’s. As of now, Portland has the only Cane’s in the Pacific Northwest. Officials from the fast-food chain could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Raising Cane’s has hundreds of locations and a large fan base in the South, especially in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and its home state of Louisiana. This summer, the chain also plopped down its largest restaurant to date in New York City, an 8,000-square-foot behemoth in the heart of Times Square. It’s a sign that Cane’s has more than regional ambition, and may be aiming to compete with the Chick-fil-As and the Kentucky Fried Chickens of the world.

Raising Cane’s has also taken its simple menu of chicken fingers, Texas Toast, crinkle fries, coleslaw and dipping sauces to the West Coast, with 89 locations in Southern California alone — and it’s expanding into the Northwest market. The fried chicken chain debuted a franchise in Portland in 2019, with a second branch planned in nearby Vancouver, Washington.