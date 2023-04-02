Bolo de cenauro, a carrot cake often found in Portuguese and Brazilian bakeries, is thrilling in its simplicity. A few key ingredients (carrots, flour, sugar, eggs and oil) and a blender or food processor are all you need to bring together the batter. The carrots give the cake its tender orange-amber crumb, which is finished with a brigadeiro frosting, anchored by a condensed milk and cocoa powder, that’s made while the cake cools. A spoonful of sour cream, a nontraditional addition to the batter, adds a slight tang here, and condensed coconut milk lends a subtle nuttiness to the frosting.

Bolo de Cenoura (Carrot Cake)

Total time: 90 minutes, plus cooling

Servings: 12

INGREDIENTS

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

½ cup grapeseed oil or other neutral oil, such as safflower or canola, plus more for pan

2 large or 3 medium carrots (about 300 grams), trimmed, scrubbed and roughly chopped

1¼ cups sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature

½ cup full-fat sour cream

For the brigadeiro topping:

2 (7.4-ounce) cans sweetened condensed coconut milk

5 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

2 tablespoons chocolate sprinkles

STEPS