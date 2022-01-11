The first time I did Whole30 was in 2017. I was so nervous. How was I going to live without dairy, sugar, rice and bread for 30 days? It honestly seemed impossible. I came out of it having a much better understanding of my body and what food I needed to fuel it, versus what food I enjoyed for pleasure eating.

I am no Whole30 expert, but there were a couple of recipes I made during that first Whole30 that I continue to make each time I do it. This breakfast skillet is one of them; and those who are on a Whole30 journey and people who are living their food freedom will love it. I promise!

I try to do Whole30 at least once each year. To be honest, I’m not always as successful as I was the first time I did it, but I still try to give it a go.

This breakfast skillet is loaded with so much delicious food. First up is the breakfast sausage. I use pork, but you could use turkey sausage, lamb sausage or vegan sausage. Next is roasted sweet potatoes. I eat more sweet potatoes than anything on Whole30. They are so delicious and filling, and add a bit of sweetness to any dish that really balances out any meal. Last is an avocado crema that brings this dish together by brightening everything up.

Whole30 Breakfast Skillet

Preparation time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS:

Sweet potatoes

1 cup sweet potatoes, small diced (½-inch pieces)

1 tablespoon avocado oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon dried thyme

Sausage skillet

1 pound breakfast sausage (read your labels, and confirm it is Whole30 — no sugar!)

1 tablespoon grated shallots

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried sage

1 cup riced cauliflower

1 cup shredded kale

4 eggs

Parsley for garnish

Avocado crema

½ of an avocado

2 tablespoons coconut cream

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons coconut or almond milk

1 teaspoon avocado oil

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, diced

¼ teaspoon salt

STEPS: