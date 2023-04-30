Mustard oil is a key ingredient in many South Asian dishes, but it is especially important in Bengali cuisine. Its earthy, astringent flavor can bring complexity to a simple cooked vegetable, pickle or tadka (infused oil). This weeknight dish is inspired by bhetki paturi, a mustard oil-coated fish that gets cooked in a banana leaf. In this recipe, foil is a stand-in for banana leaf (though feel free to use the leaf if you have one!), steaming the fish gently and infusing it with flavor. Coconut and mustard oil are a stellar combination here, as the sweetness of the coconut tempers the bitterness of the mustard oil and seeds. The juices that pool around the cooked fish are especially delicious; be sure to spoon those over the cooked rice.

Bengali-Style Mustard Oil Fish

Total time: 1 hour

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1½ teaspoons black mustard seeds

1 fresh hot green chili (such as serrano or Thai bird’s eye), finely chopped

2 tablespoons unsweetened grated dried coconut

2 tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion

¾ teaspoon coarse kosher salt (such as Morton)

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon red chili powder (such as cayenne or Kashmiri)

3 teaspoons mustard oil for cooking (see tip below)

1½ pounds cod or haddock, divided into 4 fillets

4 pieces aluminum foil, each large enough to make a loose packet around a fish fillet

Cooked rice, for serving

STEPS

In a large mortar and pestle, coarsely grind the black mustard seeds, then add the fresh chili, coconut and onion, and grind again into a paste. Transfer the paste to a medium bowl and mix in the salt, turmeric, red chili powder and mustard oil until incorporated. (If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, combine the mustard seeds, fresh chili, coconut, onion, salt, turmeric and red chili powder in a mini food processor and pulse until it resembles a paste, then transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the mustard oil until well blended.) To the bowl, add the fish and toss (with clean hands) to evenly coat with the paste. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 450 degrees. After the fish is done marinating, place each fillet on one-half of a piece of foil and fold the other half over the fish. Then fold each side over a few times to create a pouch. You should have four pouches. Place the pouches on a baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your fillets. (Carefully open a corner of one packet; the fish should be just opaque throughout.) Remove the baking sheet from the oven, divide the pouches among four plates or shallow bowls and serve with rice. Be sure to spoon the juices from the foil over the top of the fish for extra flavor.

Tip: Mustard oil is available at most South Asian grocery stores. Many will have the label “for external use only,” which some cooks tend to ignore. Some brands (such as Carrington Farms and Yandilla) are sold specifically for cooking and can be purchased in stores or online.