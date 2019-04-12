This week brought the highly anticipated opening of a Scandinavian beer hall. It’s appropriately located in Ballard, a neighborhood with ample Scandinavian ties and a thriving beer scene.

Skål

This Ballard beer hall boasts one of the area’s largest aquavit and mead list, a collection of more than three dozen. And at least a quarter of the beers on tap will be Scandinavian imports, said owner Adam McQueen, who went all in on this Scandinavian theme by raising the ceiling to 13 feet and knocking down walls to turn the space into a Viking mead hall, complete with Norse art.

The food menu is still a work in progress but eventually will showcase Scandinavian and Nordic pub grub such as smoked mutton sausage (Lammkorv) and lamb prosciutto (Fenalår). Expect offal and game meats such as goose, reindeer and rabbit. For those less adventurous, there are plenty of traditional meats grilled on skewers, rotisserie chicken and fries. The 2,500-square-foot bar, formerly The People’s Pub, can hold close to 100. While Skål is designed to be a bar, owner McQueen made concessions to accommodate families since nearby breweries allow kids. He has set aside an all-age dining area until 8 p.m. Or as he quipped, that family area is “kid tolerant.”

5429 Ballard Ave. N.W.; skalballard.com

Supreme

This popular New York style pizza spot in West Seattle, which made our best cheap-eats list in 2018, has expanded along University Way. What made Mark Fuller’s spot a big hit when it debuted in November 2017 — slices under five bucks, extensive cheap beer lists and fun slushy drinks — should jive with the student demographics. An all-age dining area is by the front door, but that’s a high-traffic space more for passers-by who want a slice to-go, rather than a comfy, family-seating area. The Supreme is a bar at heart. Most of the 50-60 seats are located in the 21-and-over section.

On the two dozen taps are not just beers, but also slushies, cocktails and wines. Supreme feels more like a college hangout than the new, fancy rooftop bar The Mountaineering Club nearby. Most cocktails are $10 or cheaper, including candy concoctions — from a Cherry Coke slushy to an iced peppermint mint mocha (a spiked bourbon drink.) The big hits, though, will likely be the $3-to-$4 bottles and cans of Miller High Life, Bud Light, Rainier and other cheap beer. There are also four big flat screens to catch all the UW games.

4529 University Way N.E.; supreme.bar

And speaking of the U District, look who turned 85 this week? Blue Moon, one of the historic dives in the city, is still kicking at a time when dive bars are going out of businesses around Seattle.