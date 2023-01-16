It’s trite, but it’s true: After the excesses of the holiday season, January is the time to venture into more moderate territory. It’s just as well, but it needn’t feel restrictive. And something festive isn’t out of the question, either.

When I’m cooking light, I tend to rely on some Asian pantry ingredients, which can enhance flavor in lean preparations. I add miso to a soup, for instance. Ginger and garlic bolster a fish dish, and toasted sesame oil finds its way into cookies.

To start, I wanted a simple vegetable soup, one that could be prepared quickly. When I make vegetable soups, I really want to taste the vegetables. Some cooks want to add canned chicken stock or shelf-stable vegetable stock. Not necessary. The fact is, when leeks and carrots are simmered in lightly salted water, the result is a lovely flavorful vegetable broth. Then, the vegetables and broth are puréed together. A little miso is stirred in just before serving to add depth, and a final squeeze of lime gives brightness.

Fish is a great choice for a meal on the light side. My fishmonger had halibut, but any firm, white-fleshed fish, such as sea bass or grouper, can be baked with great results. In this case, the fish is a tasty, neutral backdrop for a zesty, savory topping of stir-fried mushrooms. Lightness is achieved without sacrificing flavor. The method is as follows: Slice your mushrooms and sauté in butter or oil, finishing with chopped ginger, garlic and a splash of soy sauce. Spoon the mushrooms over the fish and bake it in a casserole dish.

As it cooks, the fish will exude some delicious ginger-scented juices. Be sure to baste the fish with this liquid during cooking and just before serving. Any type of mushroom will work, but shiitake are especially nice, or you could use wild chanterelles if they’re available. Serve with steamed rice, perhaps some wilted spinach.

When the winter citrus season is in full swing, it’s always a joy to celebrate the arrival of tart-sweet seedless Satsuma mandarins. For me, a bowl of these beauties, with leaves attached, is a perfect dessert. But, because the rest of the meal is commendably lean, I thought a few small, not-too-sweet triple-sesame tea cakes would be OK.

Have another small glass of wine, too. We must ease into moderation slowly.

_____

Carrot-Leek Soup With Miso

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 cups peeled, cubed carrots (from about 6 medium carrots)

2 medium leeks, white part only, chopped

Salt and black pepper

8 cups water or vegetable broth

2 tablespoons yellow or white miso

1 small lime

Thinly sliced chives, for garnish (optional)

STEPS

Melt butter in a pot over medium heat. When the butter starts to sizzle, add carrots and leeks. Season generously with salt and pepper, and stir to coat well. Sauté for a minute or 2, then add water (or broth, if using). Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer. As soup simmers, taste and add salt as needed. Cook until carrots are soft, about 15 minutes. Once the soup is cooled, reserve 2 cups liquid, then purée the remaining contents of the pot in a blender. (Alternatively, use an immersion blender in the pot.) Use reserved liquid to adjust the purée’s thickness, adding just enough so the consistency is that of a thin milkshake. To serve, heat soup and whisk in miso. Divide among 4 bowls. Grate a little lime zest over each bowl. Quarter the lime and add a good squeeze of lime juice into each bowl. Scatter with chives, if using.

Baked Fish With Mushrooms and Ginger

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

4 firm, white-fleshed fish fillets, such as halibut, bass or grouper (about 1½ pounds)

Salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed

1 pound shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, caps cut in thin slices

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon grated ginger

Thinly slivered scallions, for garnish

A few cilantro sprigs, for garnish

STEPS

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Lay the fillets in a baking dish just large enough to hold them. Season on both sides with salt and pepper. Set a large skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. When oil looks wavy, add mushrooms and sauté until they take on a little color, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat. Add the soy sauce and ginger to the mushrooms, and stir well. Spoon mushrooms evenly over fish fillets. Bake, uncovered, until the fillets flake easily when probed with a fork, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer fish to individual dishes or a serving platter. Sprinkle with scallions and cilantro sprigs. Be sure to spoon any gingery pan juices over each serving.

Triple-Sesame Tea Cakes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2 dozen cookies

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup unsalted butter

¾ cup sugar

½ cup tahini or sesame paste

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of fine salt

Sesame seeds, for coating

STEPS