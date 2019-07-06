In May, we counted 41 openings on the Eastside, South End and North End. Just when we thought we were done for the summer, here comes another 28 openings in the area. (This does not include the 42 openings in Seattle that we reported on two weeks ago.)

Eastside

Kirkland

COMO is one of the big openings on the Eastside this year; its shtick will be pretty hard to top. The Italian restaurant by the water has a boat that can pick you up at the South Lake Union marina and drops you off dockside by the restaurant. From the owners behind all those Cantinetta restaurants, COMO focuses on handmade pastas, risottos and seafood. Talented chef Gabriel Chavez, who oversees all those Cantinetta kitchens, is behind this menu as well. The 130-seat restaurant has indoor-and-outdoor seating with views of the sunset over Lake Washington. When the owners wanted to channel Lake Como, they didn’t mean just the food. For $450, its vintage wooden boat will be your limo. Book the boat through its website. You can sip prosecco during your hour-and-15-minute ride across the lake. Your return trip, though, is on a Lyft. Unless you book a boat ride for lunch, in which case it’s round trip on the water.

Hearth, located inside The Heathman Hotel, roasts bison short ribs and other meat over an open flame in its namesake oven. Adam Johnson, formerly of The Nines Hotel in Portland and the Cave B Inn & Spa in Quincy, Grant County, heads the kitchen.

Poke to the Max has expanded near the Marina Park Pavilion. To add to the beach-y vibe, owner Max Heigh is doing fish and chips and clam chowder. Other new offerings: sandwiches stuffed with Korean fried chicken or beef teriyaki. North of Juanita Beach, in the parking lot of Super 24 Food Mart, at 11852 98th Ave. N.E., is the food truck A Bit of Aloha, hawking Spam musubi, loco moco and other Hawaiian fare.

Bellevue

Dumpling & Noodle, a contemporary but cramped restaurant space located a half mile east of Bellevue Square, does soup dumplings, baos, pot stickers and wonton soup, though you might want to give it a few weeks. It was slammed last week, and a few items were sold out. The kitchen still has kinks to work out. ViVi Bubble Tea has expanded to the Crossroads area.

Redmond

Chinese Sauerkraut Fish is the big opening, drawing hourlong lines on the weekends for its Sichuan spicy-and-sour fish soup. Even on weekdays, expect a 20-minute wait, the host said. Yoroshiku East does tsukemen and other ramens, though note that it does not serve sushi like its older sibling in Wallingford.

And Issaquah has another takeout option with Khao San Thai Cuisine .

South End

Nearby the Kent Station are Gyro Station and Megastar BBQ Restaurant; the latter features Chinese barbecue along with takeout staples like fried rice and chow fun noodles.

Federal Way

Come to 3 T’s and More for tacos and tamales. For pasta, Mama Stortini’s has added a third branch in the Commons area. A half-mile west from Mama Stortini’s sit Trapper’s Sushi and Boba Factory.

Auburn

After opening in Renton and Kirkland, Burger Addict has opened a 30-seat outpost west of downtown. Sweet Rice does nam khao and other Laotian cuisine. And PNW Coffee Co. has opened at the train station.

Around other parts in the South End: Craving Thai in Renton also cooks up many Japanese-inspired dishes from udon stir-fry noodles to karaage fried chicken. In Skyway, Banh Me does rice, hot pots, noodle soups and other Vietnamese comfort food. In Burien, Pigfish Café focuses on fish and chips and sandwiches.

North End

Aurora Borealis in Shoreline offers burgers and pasta and comfort food like meatloaf and chicken potpie. The two-story restaurant also hosts comedy nights on Wednesdays and live music Fridays and Saturdays. Seven miles north along Highway 99, SenSen is doing ramen and katsu. Also in Lynnwood is Sabai Sabai Lao & Thai Cuisine, where its Laotian papaya salad platter, thum mak hoong, has been a big hit. In Edmonds, Taste Rice Noodle showcases soups from China’s Yunnan province.

And after seeing our list of openings that included eateries at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a reader requested we list the new openings at Paine Field Airport. Here you go: Beecher’s, the wine-and-cocktail lounge Upper Case Bar, and for your cup of joe, Caffe Vita.