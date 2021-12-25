Jump into 2022 a little more easily with a takeout meal from one of these Seattle-area restaurants. Or, if you would rather take your loved ones out and about, some restaurants are offering dine-in New Year’s feasts. Just like the Christmas restaurant listing, this list of Seattle-area takeout and dine-in options is here to help you choose your holiday meal plan, with details about menu options, prices, location and contact information specifics included in each listing.

This list is not comprehensive. You should always call and confirm availability for your party, and many restaurants also recommend making a reservation.

Click below or scroll down to navigate through different cities and neighborhoods to learn about their restaurant’s New Year’s options.

Ballard | Bellevue | Belltown | Bremerton | Capitol Hill | Downtown Seattle | Fremont | Georgetown | Green Lake | Kenmore | Kirkland | Leschi | Madison Park | North Lake | Pioneer Square | Queen Anne | Renton | Sunset Hill | University District | Wallingford | West Seattle

Ballard

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Ray’s Boathouse and Cafe will offer regular menu options along with special menu items prepared by chef Kevin Murray and team. Prices vary

206-789-3770; 6049 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; rays.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Day): Open with regular menu options for those 21 and older. Prices vary

206-397-3263; 6307 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle; rupeeseattle.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Staple & Fancy’s four-course menu includes five plates for the table including beet panna cotta, grilled endive, shigoku oysters, citrus carpaccio and foie gras mousse. The next three courses include options like strozzapreti or pappardelle, seared scallops or steak with truffle jus and more. $95 (add on fresh shaved truffles for $25 or fresh Kusshi oysters with scallion mignonette for $12)

206-789-1200; 4739 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; ethanstowellrestaurants.com/locations/staple-fancy

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Join The Walrus and the Carpenter for a special prix fixe five-course dinner, complete with an assortment of customer favorites . $140

206-395-9227; 4743 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; thewalrusbar.com

Bellevue

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Ring in 2022 with regular dinner menu items alongside New Year’s Eve indulgences, such as Kumamoto oysters, celery root tortellini, tenderloin steak and more. Prices vary

Dine-in (New Year’s Day): Enjoy New Year’s Day brunch including a detox banana split, a smoked salmon benedict and more. Prices vary

425-454-7076; 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; thelakehousebellevue.com

Belltown

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Open, with regular menu options. Prices vary

Takeout: Shiro’s Sushi has created a special New Year’s platter that includes sushi created with fish from Japan, as well as festive items in a chef presentation. Place orders by calling at least 24 hours ahead (available Dec. 31 only). $180

206-443-9844; 2401 Second Ave., Seattle; shiros.com

Bremerton

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Say goodbye to 2021 with a festive dinner including celebratory dishes such as saffron and truffle risotto and bone-in rib eye steak in addition to regular menu items, plus a robust selection of bubbly. Prices vary

360-377-4223; 2109 E. Eleventh St., Bremerton; houndandbottle.com

Capitol Hill

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a special tasting menu by chef Taylor Thornhill and team at Bateau. The menu includes optional wine pairings and à la carte steaks, as well as beef barley soup, braised beef and more. $125

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): In addition to regular menu offerings, Boat Bar will be offering a special menu for two that includes prawn with prawn roe, chicken fried oysters with caviar and more. $100, $50 for each additional guest

206-900-8699; 1040 E. Union St., Seattle; restaurantbateau.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve and Day): Open, with regular menu options, including breakfast, starting at 9 a.m. Prices vary

206-709-7674; 1117 12th Ave., Seattle; cafepresseseattle.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Canon presents a New Year’s Eve dinner including oysters, wagyu New York strip steak, lamb cassoulet and more. Reserve your spot by emailing drink@canonseattle.com with your preferred time (between 5-6:30 p.m. or between 8-9:30 p.m. in fifteen minute increments) and number of people. Prices vary

928 12th Ave., Seattle; canonseattle.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a six-course menu including options such as pan-seared scallops, Dungeness crab, pan-roasted New York steak and more. $150

206-251-7673; 1531 14th Ave. Seattle; spinasse.com

Downtown Seattle

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy dry aged prime rib with steakhouse sides including whipped potatoes, kale gratin, Yorkshire pudding and more. Prices vary

206-513-7303; 130 Pike St., Seattle; benparis.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a three-course menu with options including an heirloom squash velouté with huckleberry, farro, chestnuts and black trumpet mushrooms and more. $159 (supplement your menu with a caviar parfait for $85 or a miso broiled shellfish platter for $140)

206-741-1044; 1433 Fourth Ave., Seattle; michaelmina.net

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Deep Dive will be hosting a one-night-only dinner and party including regular menu items and New Year’s specials. Smart, festive attire is encouraged. $95

206-900-9390; 620 Lenora St., Seattle; deepdiveseattle.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Pick from an assortment of special menu items including pan seared halibut, porcini and truffle ravioli and more, as well as holiday menu items such as salads, steak frites, salmon and more. $72 (prices vary on holiday menu items)

206-971-8015; 1415 Fifth Ave., Seattle; destinationhotels.com/frolik-seattle

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Open, with regular menu options. Prices vary

206-256-1499; 1933 First Ave., Seattle; lepichetseattle.com

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy special menu options such as steak and shrimp, creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes and more. Prices vary

Takeout: Preorder a holiday meal including roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream, garlic mashed potatoes and more for pickup noon-4 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Place orders at order.ruthschris.com; $195 (meal), $27.95 (each side)

206-624-8524; 727 Pine St., Seattle; ruthschris.com

Fremont

Dine-in (New Year’s Day): Open with regular menu options, no takeout. Prices vary

206-294-3331; 3621 Stone Way N., Seattle; manolinseattle.com

Georgetown

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Celebrate the new year with a four-course dinner including options such as risotto with oysters and salt roasted celeriac, raised beef cheek al Barolo with chestnut and polenta and more. Save your table by emailing gm@mezzanotteseattle.com. $95

206-466-6032; 1210 S. Bailey St., Seattle; mezzanotteseattle.com

Green Lake

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy an eight course tasting menu that pays homage to the Pacific Northwest’s farms and orchards. $120

Dine-in (New Year’s Day): Enjoy a family-style brunch. Prices vary

206-294-3178; 7102 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle; eightrow.com

Kenmore

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a four-course prix fixe tasting menu crafted by chef Jason Wilson including truffled cauliflower soup, roasted Atlantic scallops and more. Continue downstairs to hit the dance floor and party the night away with Jake Bergevin & The Javatown Swing Orchestra. $150

425-321-1580; 14477 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; thelodgeatstedward.com/cedar-elm

Kirkland

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Beach Cafe will be serving its regular menu along with specials that offer a New Year’s Eve flair. Prices vary

425-889-0303; 1200 Carillon Point, Kirkland; thewoodmark.com/dining/beach-cafe

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a three-course dinner special 4-10 p.m. $75

425-284-5900; 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; hearthkirkland.com

Leschi

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy iconiq’s favorite and most requested dishes including lobster and uni mac and cheese, venison and foie gras and more. $180

206-568-7715; 1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle; iconiqseattle.net

Madison Park

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a four-course dinner that begins with a medley of dishes for the table like castelfranco salad, smoked duck carpaccio and hamachi crudo, followed by a pasta course and more. $95 (add on a caviar supplement with homemade crackers for $100)

206-309-8700; 4200 E. Madison St., Seattle; ethanstowellrestaurants.com/locations/htcaw-mp

North Lake

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner including a bounty of fresh oysters and seafood dishes like crispy duck leg, black cod, scallop ceviche and more. $150

206-552-8215; 2501 N. Northlake Way, Seattle; westwardseattle.com

Pioneer Square

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): D&E is offering a prix fixe menu for the entire month of December including fresh shucked oysters, housemade boozy eggnog and more. $65

Takeout (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a fried chicken party box to go. Perfect for small groups (also available for dine-in). $30

206-445-7472; 314 Second Ave. S., Seattle; pioneersquarede.com

Queen Anne

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a four-course menu including burrata with kumquat agrodulce, ahi tuna crudo, foie gras mousse with pickled cherry, ravioli with crab, tagliatelle with truffle butter, scallops with blistered tomato and balsamica and more. $95 (add on fresh shaved truffles to any dish for $15)

206-838-8090; 2208 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; ethanstowellrestaurants.com/locations/how-to-cook-a-wolf

Renton

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy special menu items like tenderloin, prawns and more with a Champagne toast at midnight. Prices vary

Dine-in (New Year’s Day): Offering New Year’s Day brunch. Prices vary

425-207-2240; 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; waterstable.com

Sunset Hill

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy menu options such as applewood-grilled seafood platters and caviar tasting. Full menu is also available. Prices vary

206-946-6997; 6414 32nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; samaraseattle.com

University District

Dine-in (New Year’s Day): Join Mountaineering Club for a brunch pop-up with Westman’s Bagel featuring bagel sandwiches, bubbly and more. Prices vary.

206-634-2000; 4507 Brooklyn Ave. N.E., Seattle; themountaineeringclub.com

Wallingford

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve and Day): Open with regular menu options and additional specials. Prices vary.

206-420-4781; 2227 N. 56th St., Seattle; restaurantchristineseattle.com

West Seattle

Dine-in (New Year’s Eve): Enjoy a four-course menu including Dungeness crab, white sturgeon caviar and more. $75

206-397-3775; 4147 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; raccoltoseattle.com