Looking for an opportunity to take your out-of-town relatives to dinner? Want to bring home a restaurant-quality meal? Check out this list of restaurants in the Seattle area offering to-go and dine-in Christmas meals to help you plan your holiday dinner.

This list is not comprehensive. You should always call and confirm availability for your party, and many restaurants also recommend making a reservation. As a final tip, if you take a stroll around the Chinatown International District on Christmas, you’ll usually find a decent number of restaurants open for business.

Click below or scroll down to navigate through different cities and neighborhoods to learn about their restaurant’s Christmas dinner options.

Ballard | Beacon Hill | Bellevue | Belltown | Bremerton | Capitol Hill | Chinatown International District | Downtown Seattle | Fremont | Kenmore | Kirkland | Leschi | Magnolia | Mercer Island | Pioneer Square | Renton | SeaTac

Ballard

Dine-in: Ray’s first floor Boathouse is offering a special three-course holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Day including choices of soup or salad, halibut, salmon, prime rib and more. $70

Dine-in: Ray’s upstairs Café is offering regular menu options on Christmas Eve and Day along with seasonally inspired à la carte specials. Prices vary

Advertising

206-789-3770; 6049 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; rays.com

Takeout: Spice Waala is offering a hariyali chicken to take home and bake in your oven. It is a “green” chicken marinated in cilantro, onions and spices. Place your order by calling directly. $25

206-457-8691; 2008 N.W. 56th St., Seattle; spicewaala.com

Beacon Hill

Takeout: Preorder seasonal treats including seasonal focaccia, a vegan cinnamon roll box, pear quince frangipane tart and more for pickup Christmas Eve. Place orders ahead at: exploretock.com/theflorabakehouse. Prices vary

206-762-0418; 1511 S. Lucile St., Seattle; cafeflora.com/restaurant/the-flora-bakehouse

Bellevue

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu. Prices vary

425-679-6922; 677 120th Ave. N.E. #7A, Bellevue; hakka-house-chinese-cuisine.business.site

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner including roasted squash and sweet potato soup, roasted beet and cucumber toasts, choice of roast rib of beef, Lakehouse bouillabaisse and more (Christmas Eve only). $42-$75

Takeout: Enjoy a four-course Christmas takeout meal with to-go cocktail options. Place orders for pickup noon-4 p.m. Christmas Eve at: lakehouseinyourhouse.com. $68

Advertising

425-454-7076; 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; thelakehousebellevue.com

Dine-in: STK Steakhouse will be serving holiday features Dec. 24-26 in addition to their seasonal items including roasted prime rib, free-range turkey and more. $75 prime rib, $59 turkey

Takeout: Take STK’s holiday meal home for two with additional servings available. $139 prime rib ($70 additional serving), $109 turkey ($55 additional serving)

425-209-1016; 610 Bellevue Way N.E., #110, Bellevue; stksteakhouse.com

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas menu including choice of prime rib or seared salmon, chowder, a seasonal berry salad and more. $60

Takeout: Enjoy a takeout Christmas dinner for groups of six or eight people including prime rib roast, salmon chowder, scalloped potatoes and more. Place orders by Dec. 19 for pickup 9-11 a.m. or 2-5 p.m. Dec. 24 at: 13coins.com/news/christmas-dinner-by-13-coins. $340 (six people), $420 (eight people)

425-455-1313; 900 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 100, Bellevue; 13coins.com

Belltown

Takeout: Shiro’s Sushi has created a takeout winter platter filled with the best of fatty seasonal fish to enjoy at holiday gatherings. The winter platter includes two rolls and a selection of yellowtail, salmon, tuna and more. Place orders by calling at least 24 hours ahead (available now through Christmas Eve). $150

Advertising

206-443-9844; 2401 Second Ave., Seattle; shiros.com

Bremerton

Takeout: Hound + Bottle offers a four-course dinner that includes an individual pan of paella for two, mixed winter chicory salad and more. Place orders by calling for pickup 3-5 p.m. Dec. 24. $110

360-377-4223; 2109 E. Eleventh St., Bremerton; houndandbottle.com

Capitol Hill

Takeout: Spice Waala is offering a hariyali chicken to take home and bake in your oven. It is a “green” chicken marinated in cilantro, onions and spices. Place your order by calling directly. $25

206-466-5195; 340 15th Ave. E., Suite 202, Seattle; spicewaala.com

Chinatown International District

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including soup dumplings, buns, noodles and more (takeout also available). Prices vary

206-285-9999; 504 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 109, Seattle; doughzonedumplinghouse.com

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including barbecue, dim sum and Chinese cuisine options (takeout also available). Prices vary

206-621-2228; 707 S. King St., Seattle; harborcityrestaurant.com

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including dim sum, hot pot and more (takeout also available). Prices vary

206-622-8181; 424 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle; jadegardensea.com

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including dumplings, rice dishes, steaks, soups and more (takeout also available). Prices vary

Sponsored

206-622-0288; 515 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; purpledotcafetg.com

Takeout: Open on Christmas with regular menu including appetizers, vermicelli and rice dishes, seafood, chicken, beef and pork dishes. Prices vary

206-726-1628; 1221 Main St., Suite 104, Seattle; springrollhousedeli.com

Downtown Seattle

Dine-in: Enjoy dry aged prime rib with steakhouse sides Dec. 24 and seasonal specials including duck leg confit, Penn Cove mussels and clams, veal and rabbit meatballs and more Dec. 25. Prices vary

206-513-7303; 130 Pike St., Seattle; benparis.com

Dine-in: Regular menu and a special prix fixe menu available on Christmas Day. Prices vary

206-971-8015; 1415 Fifth Ave., Seattle; destinationhotels.com/frolik-seattle

Dine-in: Join Goldfinch Tavern for Christmas Eve featuring a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert. $115

Dine-in: Goldfinch Tavern also presents a three-course Christmas brunch featuring a pastry basket and bottomless mimosas Dec. 25 and 26. $75

Dine-in: Enjoy a four-course Christmas dinner with shared appetizers and salads, entrées and desserts. $135

Advertising

206-749-7070; 99 Union St., Seattle; goldfinchtavern.com

Takeout: Metropolitan Grill’s chef-prepared holiday meals for four are all oven-ready and include one main, all sides, dessert and simple heating instructions. Options include choice of prime rib, prime filet mignon, rack of lamb and more. Place order by Dec. 16 for pickup or delivery Dec. 23. $165-$295

206-624-3287; 820 Second Ave., Seattle; themetropolitangrill.com

Fremont

Takeout: This chef-curated dinner for four includes duck confit crostini, tart cherry red onion jam crimson salad and more. Place orders ahead for pickup Dec. 23: exploretock.com/cameroncatering. $185

206-781-8149; 4216 Sixth Ave. N.W., Seattle; cameroncatering.com

Kenmore

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner specially prepared by chef Jason Wilson. This family-style feast includes classic favorites like butternut squash soup, prime rib and pecan pie. Local cellist Gretchen Yanover will be playing to accompany dinner. $65

425-321-1580; 14477 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; thelodgeatstedward.com/cedar-elm

Kirkland

Dine-in: Beach Cafe offers a three-course Christmas Day menu featuring Dungeness crab cakes, smoked king salmon, butternut squash cannelloni and more. $95 ($35 children)

425-889-0303; 1170 Carillon Point, Kirkland; thewoodmark.com/dining/beach-cafe

Takeout: Carillon Kitchen offers Christmas dinner to go featuring smoked pepper crusted prime rib, sugar pie pumpkin bisque, festive bean salad and more. Place order by Dec. 18 by calling for pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 25. $85

425-739-6363; 2240 Carillon Pt., Kirkland; thewoodmark.com/dining/carillon-kitchen

Dine-in: Hearth executive chef David Mitchell presents a Christmas dinner featuring specials like caramelized parsnip soup, braised beef short ribs, eggnog crème brûlée and more noon-8 p.m. $65

Advertising

Takeout: Take home Hearth’s Christmas dinner, fully cooked and ready to reheat at home. Place orders by Dec. 23 for pickup 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 24 and 8-10 a.m. Dec. 25. $55

425-284-5900; 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; hearthkirkland.com

Leschi

Takeout: Enjoy a Christmas meal for two including clam chowder, tomato mac and cheese, beef cheeks braised in port with vegetables and more. Pick up 1-6 p.m. Dec. 24. $115

206-568-7715; 1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle; iconiqseattle.net

Magnolia

Takeout: This chef-curated dinner for four includes duck confit crostini, tart cherry red onion jam crimson salad and more. Place orders ahead for pickup Dec. 23: exploretock.com/cameroncatering. $185

206-781-8149; pick up at Magnolia Garden Center (3213 W. Smith St.), Seattle; cameroncatering.com

Takeout: Enjoy an à la carte Levantine-inspired Christmas menu for preorder. This heat and serve-style menu features over 30 different items, such as sides, mezze, salads, grains, Levantine desserts and more. Place orders by Dec. 21 for pickup Dec. 23: exploretock.com/damoorikitchen. prices vary

206-257-5947; 3101 W. Jameson St., Seattle; damoorikitchen.com

Mercer Island

Takeout: This chef-curated dinner for four includes duck confit crostini, tart cherry red onion jam crimson salad and more. Place orders ahead for pickup Dec. 23: exploretock.com/cameroncatering. $185

Advertising

206-781-8149; pick up at Walgreens (7707 S.E. 27th St.), Mercer Island; cameroncatering.com

Pioneer Square

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas menu including choice of prime rib or seared salmon, chowder, a seasonal berry salad and more. $60

Takeout: Enjoy a takeout Christmas dinner for groups of six or eight people including prime rib roast, salmon chowder, scalloped potatoes and more. Place orders by Dec. 19 for pickup 9-11 a.m. or 2-5 p.m. Dec. 24 at: 13coins.com/news/christmas-dinner-by-13-coins. $340 (six people), $420 (eight people)

206-682-2513; 255 S. King St., Seattle; 13coins.com

Renton

Dine-in: Water’s Table presents a four-course prix fixe dinner on Christmas Day with options such as cranberry burrata, lamb shank, prime rib and more. $90

Dine-in: Join Water’s Table the day after Christmas for some festive brunch menu items like beignets and Nutty Buddy French toast. Prices vary

425-207-2240; 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; waterstable.com

SeaTac

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas menu including choice of prime rib or seared salmon, chowder, a seasonal berry salad and more. $60

Takeout: Enjoy a takeout Christmas dinner for groups of six or eight people including prime rib roast, salmon chowder, scalloped potatoes and more. Place orders by Dec. 19 for pickup 9-11 a.m. or 2-5 p.m. Dec. 24 at: 13coins.com/news/christmas-dinner-by-13-coins. $340 (six people), $420 (eight people)

206-243-9500; 18000 International Blvd., SeaTac; 13coins.com