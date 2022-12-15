Christmas is right around the corner — and, very possibly, so are your hungry relatives. Make plans to serve roast beast, or some other Christmas feast, lest your family members turn into Grinches!

If you need a recommendation for restaurants open Christmas Day, or Seattle favorites offering takeout feasts for the holiday, we have you covered: Check out this list of restaurants in the Seattle area (and a bit beyond) offering to-go and dine-in Christmas meals.

This list is not comprehensive. Always call ahead to confirm availability for your party; many restaurants also recommend making a reservation.

As a final tip, if you take a stroll around the Chinatown International District on Christmas, you’ll usually find a decent number of restaurants open for business.

Click below or scroll down to navigate through different cities and neighborhoods to learn about their restaurant’s Christmas dinner options.

Ashford | Ballard | Beacon Hill | Bellevue | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Chinatown International District | Downtown Seattle | Fremont | Kenmore | Kirkland | Leschi | Magnolia | Mount Baker | Pioneer Square | Queen Anne | Rainier Valley | Renton | SeaTac | South Lake Union | Snoqualmie | West Seattle

Advertising

Ashford

Dine-in: The National Park Inn, inside Mount Rainier National Park, is hosting a Christmas dinner featuring prime rib ($45/adults, $35/children) and orange-maple-glazed ham ($30/adults, $20/children).

855-755-2275; 47009 Paradise Road E., Ashford, Pierce County; mtrainierguestservices.com/nationalparkinndining

Ballard

Dine-in: The Lock Spot offers a prime rib dinner for $50 and other Christmas dinner options.

206-789-4865; 3005 N.W. Locks Place, Seattle; thelockspot.com

Dine-in: Ray’s first floor Boathouse is offering a special three-course holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Day including choices of soup or salad, prime rib, salmon, duck confit and more. $70

Dine-in: Ray’s upstairs Café is offering regular menu options on Christmas Eve and Day along with seasonally inspired a la carte specials. Prices vary

206-789-3770; 6049 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; rays.com

Takeout: Spice Waala is offering a hariyali chicken to take home and bake in your oven. It is a “green” chicken marinated in cilantro, yogurt and spices. Place your order by calling directly. $26

Advertising

206-457-8691; 2008 N.W. 56th St., Seattle; spicewaala.com

Beacon Hill

Takeout: Preorder seasonal treats including a vegan cinnamon roll box, pear quince frangipane tart, pear Gorgonzola focaccia with hazelnut gremolata and more for pickup Christmas Eve. Place orders ahead at exploretock.com/theflorabakehouse. Prices vary

206-762-0418; 1511 S. Lucile St., Seattle; cafeflora.com/restaurant/the-flora-bakehouse

Bellevue

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner with choices ranging from prime rib to wild salmon to truffle risotto (Christmas Eve only). $25-$83

425-454-7076; 10455 N.E. Fifth Place, Bellevue; thelakehousebellevue.com

Dine-in: Solarium Kitchen & Bar, inside Hilton Bellevue, will be open for brunch and dinner Christmas Day. Prices vary

425-450-4152; 300 112th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; solariumkitchen.com

Dine-in: STK Steakhouse will be serving holiday features Dec. 24-25 in addition to their seasonal items including roasted prime rib, confit fingerling potatoes and more. $79

Takeout: Take STK’s holiday meal home for two with additional servings available. $79 single serving, $154 package for two ($74 additional serving)

Advertising

425-209-1016; 610 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 110, Bellevue; stksteakhouse.com

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas menu including choice of prime rib or seared salmon, chowder, a seasonal berry salad and more. $60

Takeout: Enjoy a takeout Christmas dinner for groups of six or eight people including prime rib roast, salmon chowder, scalloped potatoes and more. Place orders by Dec. 19 for pickup 9-11 a.m. or 2-5 p.m. Dec. 24 at: 13coins.com/news/christmas-dinner-by-13-coins. $340 (six people), $420 (eight people)

425-455-1313; 900 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 100, Bellevue; 13coins.com

Belltown

Takeout: Shiro’s Sushi has brought back its takeout winter platter, which includes eight types of nigiri (four pieces each) and two sushi rolls on the platter. Place orders by calling at least 24 hours ahead (available now through Christmas Eve). $170

206-443-9844; 2401 Second Ave., Seattle; shiros.com

Dine-in: The Edgewater’s Six Seven’s Christmas Day menu will feature a scrumptious and cozy menu, including dishes like mushroom bisque and Washington apple pudding, as well as Six Seven favorites. $95

206-269-4575; 2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle; edgewaterhotel.com/seattle-six-seven-restaurant

Capitol Hill

Dine-in: Capitol Hill’s Liberty bar will be open from about 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. with seasonal eggnog that has been aging all year.

Sponsored

206-323-9898; 517 15th Ave. E., Seattle; Instagram: @libertybar

Takeout: Plum Bistro is offering its famous smoked maple-glazed seitan roast, legendary mac and yease, decadent sides and pies. Place order by Dec. 21, pickup Dec. 24. Prices vary

206-838-5333; 1429 12th Ave., Seattle; plumbistro.com

Takeout: Rapport’s pastry chef is baking up pies especially for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day time at home. Order your whole specialty pies for Christmas, choosing from maple buttermilk, classic pecan, or apple cranberry rosemary galette. Place order by Dec. 17, pickup available Dec. 23 or 24. $38

206-705-9500; 700 Broadway East, Suite A, Seattle; rapportseattle.com

Takeout: Spice Waala is offering a hariyali chicken to take home and bake in your oven. It is a “green” chicken marinated in cilantro, yogurt and spices. Place your order by calling directly. $26

206-457-8691; 340 15th Ave. E., Seattle; spicewaala.com

Chinatown International District

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including soup dumplings, buns, noodles and more (takeout also available). Prices vary

206-285-9999; 504 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 109, Seattle; doughzonedumplinghouse.com

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including barbecue, dim sum and Chinese cuisine options (takeout also available). Prices vary

206-621-2228; 707 S. King St., Seattle; harborcityrestaurant.com

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including dim sum, hot pot and more (takeout also available). Prices vary

Advertising

206-622-8181; 424 Seventh Ave. S., Seattle

Dine-in: Open on Christmas with regular menu including dumplings, rice dishes, steaks, soups and more (takeout also available). Prices vary

206-622-0288; 515 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; purpledotcafetg.com

Takeout: Open on Christmas with regular menu including appetizers, vermicelli and rice dishes, seafood, chicken, beef and pork dishes. Prices vary

206-726-1628; 1221 Main St., Suite 104, Seattle; springrollhousedeli.com

Downtown Seattle

Dine-in: Reservations available for Christmas Day. Prices vary

206-513-7303; 130 Pike St., Seattle; benparis.com

Dine-in: Enjoy Christmas breakfast from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. and lunch or dinner from 1-7 p.m. featuring Frolik’s traditional menu plus a rosemary-and-dijon-crusted prime rib with Parmesan fingerling Hasselbeck potatoes and more only available on the holiday.

206-971-8015; 1415 Fifth Ave., Seattle; destinationhotels.com/frolik-seattle/special-events/christmas-2022

Dine-in: Join Goldfinch Tavern for Christmas Eve featuring a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. $130

Dine-in: Enjoy a three-course Christmas dinner with shared appetizers and salads, entrees and desserts. $150

206-749-7070; 99 Union St., Seattle; goldfinchtavern.com

Takeout: Metropolitan Grill’s chef-prepared holiday meals for four are all oven-ready and include one main, all sides, dessert and simple heating instructions. Options include choice of prime rib, prime filet mignon and more. Place order by Dec. 16 for pickup or delivery Dec. 23. $195-$295

Advertising

206-624-3287; 820 Second Ave., Seattle; themetropolitangrill.com

Dine-in: This Argentine grill in downtown Seattle will be serving a three-course holiday menu 4-10 p.m. with a choice of fire-roasted duck breast, hazelnut-crusted beef sirloin, sweet potato gnocchi or beetroot Wellington for the main course. $90

206-256-7520; 1610 Second Ave., Seattle; patagonseattle.com

Fremont

Dine-in: Rasai will present its progressive Indian fare in a festive six-course tasting menu offered both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The menu spotlights truffle fritters, three beans kebab, seared scallops with asparagus stew and more. $120

206-632-3575; 473 N. 36th St., Seattle; rasaiwa.com

Kenmore

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner featuring the best of the Northwest’s winter bounty. $95

425-321-1580; 14477 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; thelodgeatstedward.com/cedar-elm

Kirkland

Dine-in: Hearth presents a Christmas dinner featuring an elevated twist on classic holiday favorites prepared with fresh seasonal and locally sourced ingredients noon-7 p.m. $75/adults, $35/children

425-284-5900; 220 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; hearthkirkland.com

Leschi

Dine-in: Enjoy Bluwater’s 35-foot Christmas tree complete with Dickens Carolers performing. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menu includes a three-course meal with a choice of turkey, prime rib or ham with pumpkin pie for dessert 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $59

Takeout: Bluwater Bistro offers a takeout dinner for six with a roasted turkey or bone-in prime rib plus all the trimmings. Place order by Dec. 22, pickup available Dec. 24 or 25. $180 for turkey, $240 for prime rib

Advertising

206-328-2233; 102 Lakeside Ave., Seattle; bluwaterbistro.com

Magnolia

Takeout: Enjoy an a la carte Levantine-inspired Christmas menu for preorder. This heat and serve-style menu features more than 30 different items, such as sides, mezze, salads, grains, Levantine desserts and more. Place orders by Dec. 21 for pickup Dec. 23: exploretock.com/damoorikitchen. Prices vary

206-257-5947; 3101 W. Jameson St., Seattle; damoorikitchen.com

Mount Baker

Takeout: Enjoy a Christmas Eve meal for two including yellow endive Waldorf salad, poisson soup, roasted Iberico shoulder and more. $90

206-568-7715; 1421 31st Ave. S., Seattle; iconiqseattle.net

Pioneer Square

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas menu including choice of prime rib or seared salmon, chowder, a seasonal berry salad and more. $60

Takeout: Enjoy a takeout Christmas dinner for groups of six or eight people including prime rib roast, salmon chowder, scalloped potatoes and more. Place orders by Dec. 19 for pickup 9-11 a.m. or 2-5 p.m. Dec. 24 at: 13coins.com/news/christmas-dinner-by-13-coins. $340 (six people), $420 (eight people)

206-682-2513; 255 S. King St., Seattle; 13coins.com

Queen Anne

Dine-in: The Golden Olive will offer delicious, fresh-made marinated lamb, chicken and beef shawarma along with hummus, falafel and kebabs.

206-216-4674; 521 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; seattlegoldenolive.com

Rainier Valley

Dine-in: Cafe Red, near Seattle’s Othello light-rail station, will be open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Christmas Day.

Advertising

206-257-1267; 7148 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S., Seattle; caferedseattle.com

Renton

Dine-in: Dine with a buffet prepared by Chef Brandon on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The festive menu will feature elevated selections like a seafood bar, king salmon, carving station, roasted turkey and plentiful salads and sides. $110/adults, $23/children 6-12, free/children under 6

425-207-2240; 1053 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; waterstable.com

SeaTac

Dine-in: Join Copperleaf Restaurant & Bar for a festive holiday prix fixe menu with locally sourced ingredients, carefully crafted holiday dishes and the classic holiday lodge ambience 3-9:30 p.m. $110/adults, $35/children 12 and under

206-214-4282; 18525 36th Ave. S., SeaTac; cedarbrooklodge.com/copperleaf-restaurant.php

Dine-in: Enjoy a Christmas menu including choice of prime rib or seared salmon, chowder, a seasonal berry salad and more. $60

Takeout: Enjoy a takeout Christmas dinner for groups of six or eight people including prime rib roast, salmon chowder, scalloped potatoes and more. Place orders by Dec. 19 for pickup 9-11 a.m. or 2-5 p.m. Dec. 24 at: 13coins.com/news/christmas-dinner-by-13-coins. $340 (six people), $420 (eight people)

206-243-9500; 18000 International Blvd., SeaTac; 13coins.com

South Lake Union

Dine-in/takeout: The Italian restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Christmas Day with its full menu. Prices vary

Advertising

206-244-2288; 701 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; bucadibeppo.com

Snoqualmie

Dine-in: Enjoy a classic three-course Christmas dinner in The Dining Room featuring exquisite flavors crafted from locally sourced ingredients, and make special holiday memories atop the famous Snoqualmie Falls. $145/adults, $40/children 10 and under

800-272-5474; 6501 Railroad Ave. S.E., Snoqualmie; salishlodge.com/dining/dining-room

West Seattle

Dine-in: West Seattle’s Great American Diner & Bar will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. with a special Christmas menu. Prices vary

425-417-6797; 4752 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; greatamericandinerandbar.com