We’ve all been the child in the kitchen given some menial food prep task. The bane of my childhood was peeling and deveining shrimp. When it was fish fry day, my mom would drive an hour out to Kemah, Texas, a small town near the Gulf of Mexico, to pick up fresh Gulf shrimp and catfish.

I didn’t have a non-fried piece of shrimp until I was almost an adult. If it’s one thing us southerners know how to do, it’s fry a piece of fish. It wasn’t until I went to visit my friends in New Orleans that I had shrimp and grits. I knew about shrimp and grits — what Southern person doesn’t? — but I never really ate it. I’m particular about my grits, and my parents definitely weren’t eating that.

The first bite was heavenly, so rich with flavor, the shrimp juicy and the grits creamy. Once I started cooking for myself, I worked to create a simple and easy shrimp and cheesy grits recipe that would remind me of home no matter how far away I may be.

Cooking is all about options and adding your own unique flair, so in this recipe, I give you choices. Grits are often interchanged with polenta, since both are made from ground corn. The key difference is the coarseness of the grain due to the type of corn. Polenta is made from flint corn, which is coarser and holds a firmer texture, while grits are made from dent corn, which produces a finer consistency. Either will work; however, if you’re using polenta, your cook time will be longer, and you will need more liquid. Regardless of the paths chosen when on this culinary journey, the destination will not disappoint.

Shrimp and Grits

Preparation time: 10-20 minutes; cook time: 20-30 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1-1½ pounds of shrimp, deveined and tail removed (keep shells for seafood broth)

1 medium onion, diced

6 cloves of garlic

4-5 cups chicken broth (see note below)

3 teaspoons Creole seasoning

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup grits or polenta (for this recipe, I used white grits)

3 tablespoons butter

¼ cup heavy cream

½ cup Gouda cheese, shredded (cheddar and jack cheeses also work)

2 celery stalks, diced

1 large onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeño, diced

2 tablespoons flour

STEPS

Seafood broth

Start the broth immediately. The longer it cooks, the more robust the flavor will be. Add shrimp shells, medium onion and 3 garlic cloves in a saucepan. Add 4 cups of chicken broth and bring to a boil. Cover with a lid and turn to low. Let simmer for at least 30 minutes before use.

Note: If you’d prefer, you can use the chicken broth by itself instead without infusing the shrimp shells.

Shrimp and grits