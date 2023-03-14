Hand pies are a universal classic, and like many food staples, each culture has its own version. If you aren’t familiar with hand pies, maybe you’ve heard of a meat pasty, empanada or Hot Pockets; these are all hand pies. They can be sweet or savory, made with puff pastry or pie dough; either way, they are meant to be a quick and hearty on-the-go bite.

When I worked at Renaissance Faire, we had an open fire pit where we cooked the majority of our meats, hand pies and bread. This is where I really cut my teeth on the cruel world of pastry, but I promise, pie dough isn’t too hard. (If you’re not feeling it, just pick up some from the store.)

As we worked cranking out meat pies, I listened to stories from others — college-age history students or just lovers of the era — and I heard about the interesting relationship between the Caribbean islands and Ireland.

During the 17th century, Irish emigrants from many different backgrounds arrived in Jamaica after the Spanish colony was captured by England from Spain in 1655. The plantation sugar boom in Barbados pushed many poorer Irish residents to Jamaica, raising the Irish influence in this well-known Caribbean island.

My hand pie takes inspiration from this history, as Caribbean food heavily influences Southern food.

_____

Savory Meat Pies

Preparation time: 90 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4-10 pies (size dependent)

INGREDIENTS

Pastry dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

2 sticks (8 ounces) cold butter, cut in 1-inch cubes

7-9 tablespoons ice-cold water

1 egg yolk (for brushing)

Meat filling

Neutral oil

1 medium onion, minced

1 1-inch thumb (1 tablespoon) ginger, finely chopped

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

5 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons yellow curry powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 pound ground beef 80/20

2 cups (1½ to 2 pounds) sweet potatoes, diced into small chunks

Salt and pepper

1 bunch collard greens, cut into thin pieces (Lay the leaves on top of each other, roll short end to short end and cut into slices.)

1 bottle Guinness beer (or other dark beer)

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch

STEPS

Pastry dough

Combine the flour, salt, turmeric, cinnamon and nutmeg in a food processor (or bowl if using your hands). Add butter to the food processor or bowl. Using your fingertip, pastry fork or a quick pulse in the food processor, combine the ingredients, making sure to scoop the bottom of the bowl until it looks like pebbles. Transfer into a bowl if using a food processor. Add the iced water to the bowl. With floured hands, mix and knead the dough until it forms a ball. Be careful not to overmix as this will make your dough very hard. Divide the dough into two or three sections. Form each section into a flat circular shape, like a wheel of cheese about 1 inch thick. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Beef filling

In a large skillet with a lip, over medium-low heat, add 1 tablespoon of neutral oil. Add onions, ginger, red pepper flakes, garlic, curry powder and onion powder. Mix and let cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. If the pan goes dry, add another teaspoon of oil. Add ground beef and sweet potatoes; mix and season heavily with salt and pepper. Turn to medium heat. Cook for 10-15 minutes; beef chunks do not need to be cooked all the way through. Add collard greens. Take the dough out of the fridge, and let it rest. Whisk the Guinness and cornstarch in a measuring cup, and pour into the beef mixture. Stir and bring to a low boil and let cook until it begins to thicken, about 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool while preparing dough.

Preparation and baking

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment or silicone mat. Roll out the pastry dough sections on a semi-floured surface or rolling mat, until it’s about ⅛ inch thick. Cut circles into dough, anywhere between 5 and 8 inches in diameter. Brush the edges of the dough circle with water. Add a small mound of the filling on the lower half of the circle. Fold over and crimp the edges together, either with a fork or by pinching the edges together. Place the complete meat pie on the baking sheet. Cut 2-3 slits for venting into the top of the pastry. (Do not cut from end to end.) Repeat with remaining dough circles. Whisk egg yolk and 1 teaspoon of water. Brush the hand pies with the mixture. Bake 20-25 minutes

Freeze and reheat