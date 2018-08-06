These five wines are great values — keep your eye out for them.

Sauvignon blanc finds its spiritual home in France’s Loire Valley, especially in the prestigious appellation of Sancerre. But the same chalky soils grow some terrific wines in the surrounding areas that don’t command the high prices of Sancerre (often upward of $30). Look for some terrific values labeled as Touraine. This is especially true in tricky vintages such as 2017, when frost hit most of Europe during fruit set, reducing yields and potentially affecting quality. While I’ve tasted some delicious 2017 Sancerre, the Touraines seem to be offering more for the money.

Domaine Sauvete Sauvignon 2017 ★★½

Touraine, Loire Valley, France, $15

This sauvignon blanc performs well above its common pedigree, a simple Touraine going to the fancy castle ball and wowing the crowd. I kept waiting for the clock to chime midnight and the wine to turn into pumpkin juice, but it just kept getting better. This is on the mineral side of sauvignon blanc. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

Henri Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ★★½

Loire Valley, France, $13

From chalky soils in the Loire Valley, this rich, ripe and opulent sauvignon blanc is amazingly fresh and delicious, at a tremendous price for its quality. ABV: 12 percent.

Domaine Bellevue Sauvignon 2017 ★★

Touraine, Loire Valley, France, $13

This delicious wine features the racy verve of sauvignon blanc, but in a ripe style without the aggressive grassy overtones the grape can manifest when it isn’t properly coddled. ABV: 13 percent.

Domaine Roc de Chateauvieux Sauvignon Blanc 2017 ★★

Touraine, Loire Valley, France, $13

The citrusy side of sauvignon blanc peeks out and gives a wave with this charming wine. Chill it till it shivers, then enjoy it on the patio with some smoked fish. Summer at its best. ABV: 13 percent.

Domaine Pellé Morogues Rosé 2017 ★★

Menetou-Salon, Loire Valley, France, $21

This rosé of pinot noir is intriguing. It doesn’t offer immediate, easy pleasure, but it draws you in with a bitter, citrusy character that hints of a story or two to tell. I felt like it was hiding a secret but flirting with me that I wanted to draw that secret out. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Three stars exceptional, two stars excellent, one star very good. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.