Earthy mushrooms hold their own among a piquant red pepper relish — a riot of flavors. The relish’s base is known in Yoruba as ata din din, a condiment-like sauce common throughout West Africa made from ground bell pepper, onions, chilies and sometimes tomatoes. Roast the mushrooms until lightly browned and crisp, as they absorb a lot more flavor when they’ve been slightly dehydrated. Pickled onion adds crunch and a hint of acid, and a scattering of fresh herbs gives it all a refreshing lightness, while being a pretty garnish. Serve over steamed rice and fried sweet plantains, or reserve as a vegetable filling for moin moin.

Roasted Mushrooms in Ata Din Din

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as button, cremini, oyster, maitake and shiitake, cleaned, trimmed and torn or cut into 2-inch pieces, if large

8 thyme sprigs

½ cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed or canola

Kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)

1 small red onion, peeled, trimmed and halved lengthwise

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, scrubbed and cut into slices

1 red scotch bonnet or habanero chile, cut in half lengthwise

½ cup chopped fresh mixed herbs, such as cilantro, dill or parsley, or a combination

STEPS