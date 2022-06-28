By
It’s grilling season, y’all! And while I’m not an avid griller — I typically leave that up to my husband — I am bringing you this incredibly easy, absolutely delicious grilled shrimp recipe.

As most of you know, my family’s roots come from the Caribbean and the South. So growing up we had a lot of shrimp in our house  — shrimp and grits, shrimp étouffée, shrimp gumbo, grilled shrimp, shrimp tacos, you name it. 

I wanted to create a light and refreshing recipe that had plenty of flavor, could be versatile and could satisfy all of your garden party guests. The shrimp is marinated in a spiced cilantro lime sauce and grilled with fresh pineapple for a bit of sweetness. The result is a bright and slightly spicy shrimp dish. You could serve this over rice, in a taco or as a salad — the options are endless.

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Skewers

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6 People

INGREDIENTS:
  • 1 pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 pound pineapple, diced
  • 1 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ cup avocado oil
  • Barbecue skewers
STEPS:
  1. Combine everything but pineapple in a large bowl, set aside.
  2. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for an hour.
  3. Preheat grill to medium heat.
  4. Layer shrimp and pineapple onto skewers in your desired order.
  5. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on the first side, and 2 to 3 minutes on the second side, until shrimp is pink and cooked through.
  6. Serve with an additional sprinkle of lime juice.
Danie Baker: recipes@heydaniebakes.com; Danie Baker is a food blogger, recipe developer, digital content creator and winner of "Top Chef Amateurs." You can see more of her work at her "Hey Danie Bakes" blog. You can also connect with her on Instagram at @HeyDanieBakes, or on Twitter @HeyDanieBakes.

