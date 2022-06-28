It’s grilling season, y’all! And while I’m not an avid griller — I typically leave that up to my husband — I am bringing you this incredibly easy, absolutely delicious grilled shrimp recipe.
As most of you know, my family’s roots come from the Caribbean and the South. So growing up we had a lot of shrimp in our house — shrimp and grits, shrimp étouffée, shrimp gumbo, grilled shrimp, shrimp tacos, you name it.
I wanted to create a light and refreshing recipe that had plenty of flavor, could be versatile and could satisfy all of your garden party guests. The shrimp is marinated in a spiced cilantro lime sauce and grilled with fresh pineapple for a bit of sweetness. The result is a bright and slightly spicy shrimp dish. You could serve this over rice, in a taco or as a salad — the options are endless.
_____
Cilantro Lime Shrimp Skewers
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6 People
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 pound pineapple, diced
- 1 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
- Juice of 2 limes
- Zest of 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- Barbecue skewers
STEPS:
- Combine everything but pineapple in a large bowl, set aside.
- If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for an hour.
- Preheat grill to medium heat.
- Layer shrimp and pineapple onto skewers in your desired order.
- Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on the first side, and 2 to 3 minutes on the second side, until shrimp is pink and cooked through.
- Serve with an additional sprinkle of lime juice.
