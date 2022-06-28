It’s grilling season, y’all! And while I’m not an avid griller — I typically leave that up to my husband — I am bringing you this incredibly easy, absolutely delicious grilled shrimp recipe.

As most of you know, my family’s roots come from the Caribbean and the South. So growing up we had a lot of shrimp in our house — shrimp and grits, shrimp étouffée, shrimp gumbo, grilled shrimp, shrimp tacos, you name it.

I wanted to create a light and refreshing recipe that had plenty of flavor, could be versatile and could satisfy all of your garden party guests. The shrimp is marinated in a spiced cilantro lime sauce and grilled with fresh pineapple for a bit of sweetness. The result is a bright and slightly spicy shrimp dish. You could serve this over rice, in a taco or as a salad — the options are endless.

_____

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Skewers

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6 People

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound pineapple, diced

1 cup cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Juice of 2 limes

Zest of 1 lime

1 teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

¼ cup avocado oil

Barbecue skewers

STEPS: