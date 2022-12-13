When I was in school, I always hated the weird lull between returning from Thanksgiving break and Christmas break; we still had to pay attention for a few more weeks, but all I could think about was sleeping in and watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

It wasn’t until I started going to middle school that I truly enjoyed the final three weeks of school. I went to school with a diverse group of people, families from all over the world with different cultural backgrounds. The two weeks before Christmas break was a revolving door of cultural snacks and treats. Melomakarona; a Grecian Christmas cookie; stuffed grape leaves; and my all-time favorite, latkes.

By the time the Christmas break rolled around, I had eaten seven different types of latkes, all with their own unique story. Latkes are traditional Jewish potato pancakes, normally made around Hanukkah in remembrance of the miracle of oil.

While you can’t go wrong with fried potatoes, latkes are made with a little more love and care. To create the ultimate latke, you grate the onions, squeeze excess liquid out of the mixture and shallow fry (or double fry). Traditionally latkes are made with russet potatoes; however, over the years, I have experimented with other potatoes and found sweet potato latkes offer a unique flavor.

Once you’ve fried the perfect latke, you have a canvas to create anything your heart desires. In the recipe below, I provide two of my favorite latkes and toppings: herb crème fraîche with salmon, and hummus with pomegranates. The sky’s the limit, so don’t be afraid to get creative! You can go traditional with applesauce or add a little Southern flair with barbecue sauce, thinly sliced radish and avocado.

_____

Latkes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8-10 latkes each

INGREDIENTS

Traditional latke

2 large russet potatoes, peeled and grated

1 large onion, grated

2 large eggs

½ cup of flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoon salt, plus more for sprinkling

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons onion powder (optional)

Chicken schmaltz or neutral oil, for frying

Sweet potato latke

2-3 sweet potatoes, peeled and grated

1 large onion, grated

2 large eggs

½ cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoon salt, plus more for sprinkling

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon paprika

Chicken schmaltz or neutral oil, for frying

Topping: applesauce

⅓ cup of favorite applesauce

Topping: herb crème fraîche and salmon

⅔ cup crème fraîche

2 sprigs fresh dill, chopped

1 sprig fresh tarragon, chopped

Juice from half a lemon

10 ounces of smoked salmon (for topping)

Topping: hummus and pomegranates

Favorite hummus

Pomegranate seeds

Fresh olive oil

STEPS (for both latkes)