It was about 10 years ago that I started seeing sliders on menus whenever I traveled — crab cake sliders, regular sliders, fried chicken sliders, you name it. There were multiple times I went to restaurants where they served sliders on top of Bloody Mary’s for brunch. When my husband and I did a drive up the northeastern seaboard, we came across a restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island, that was 100% dedicated to sliders. It was all you could order.

Well, I guess this is a good time to tell you that I LOVE sliders. I think they are the perfect little bite of food. While they are larger than a typical amuse-bouche, they make a dish that wouldn’t typically be shareable — a burger — shareable and more easily consumable. Sometimes you just don’t need the whole burger.

Sliders are also the perfect dish to serve at parties. I will typically have some sort of slider when I’m hosting a football Sunday, a garden party or a summer barbecue.

These lamb sliders are the perfect addition to your menu rotation. The ground lamb is mixed with mint, parsley and dill, which calms down the typical gaminess of the lamb. Not to worry, however; we’re also adding the beautiful warm spices of cumin, cinnamon and red pepper flakes. I’ve paired these lamb slider patties with whipped goat cheese, and fig jam caramelized onions, and served them on brioche slider buns. But the world is your oyster, so feel free to serve and dress your sliders however your heart desires.

If you want to watch a clip of how these lamb sliders come together, check out Episode 2 of “The Dish!” on YouTube, where former Seattle Seahawk Bryan Walters and I whip up these delicious sliders.

_____

Lamb Sliders

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Servings: 12 sliders

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds lamb

1 tablespoon parsley, finely diced

1 teaspoon mint, finely diced

½ teaspoon dill, minced

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon garlic and herb seasoning (such as McCormick’s)

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

STEPS: