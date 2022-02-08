It’s that time of year again, football fans! Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. So, grab a beer, get your lucky whatever, and let’s eat some delicious food.

Bar foods like sliders, chips and dip are the go-to groups during Super Bowl (kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PST). So, let’s just combine all those and make some nachos. Nachos are one of the pillars of Tex-Mex food and they can be found in many different varieties around the South. In New Orleans, I’ve had crawfish étouffée and crab rangoon nachos with fried wontons as chips. Nachos are a perfect, lazy meal where you can build layers of flavor in whatever ways you’d like.

During the pandemic, while everyone was making sourdough, I was making pulled chicken and broth. It was a great way to reduce food waste by using odds and ends to create something vibrant, and I finally had the time to nurture a stock. Eventually, I wanted nachos, one thing led to another, and now I’m here to share these pulled chicken nachos with you. While cooking the chicken breast, you create an unctuous broth, the flavor of which goes back into the chicken. As the broth reduces, it tenderizes the chicken, creating the perfect bite.

While the meat is an important part of this dish, I think the queso is the real winner here. Golden rivers of cheesy goodness bind all your ingredients together, balanced on a crunchy, salty chip. The two recipes I will be providing are the pulled chicken and the queso. If you don’t want to make a queso, feel free to use your favorite jar of queso! I used about three cups total; I like a cheesy nacho.

________

Pulled chicken nachos

INGREDIENTS:

Pulled chicken breast

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon oregano

2 teaspoons salt

2 pounds chicken breast

4 cups chicken broth or enough to cover the chicken (if you have bouillon cubes, use 4 cups of water and 2 cubes)

2 medium onions, peeled and cut into quarters; leave the “butt” on the onion to keep them together

5 cloves of garlic, peeled, left whole

Juice from 1 lime

Queso

2 cups (approximately 12-14 slices) American cheese

2 cups Oaxacan cheese, shredded

2 cups pepper jack cheese, shredded

½ cup milk

1-2 fresh jalapeños diced, keep seeds to add spice (if you use pickled jalapeños, use 2 tablespoons; do not add the pickling liquid)

2 teaspoons cumin

1 tablespoon onion powder

Nacho assembly items

1 bag of tortilla chips

Queso (see recipe or use your own)

Pulled chicken; drained

1 15-ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

½ medium onion, diced

Cilantro, sour cream and guacamole for garnish





STEPS:

Pulled chicken breast

Heat butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add cumin, black pepper, chili powder, red pepper flakes, oregano and salt. Cook for 2-4 minutes until seasonings become fragrant. Add chicken and cover with broth or water. Add onions and garlic. Turn heat to medium-high to bring to a boil. Once at a boil, top with lid and reduce to medium-low heat; let simmer for 1-2 hours. When chicken is tender and can be pulled apart with a fork, squeeze lime over the shredded chicken, stir and let sit in liquid until ready to use.

Queso



Make a double boiler, by placing a heatproof bowl over a pot; the pot should have a little water in it to create steam, but not enough to boil and touch the bottom of the bowl. Place over medium heat. Place cheese and milk into the bowl; allow to melt, stirring occasionally. If the consistency is too thick, feel free to add more milk. Once cheese is melted and combined, add jalapeños, onion powder and cumin.





Assembly