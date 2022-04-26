Like many home chefs, I found a love for cooking while spending time in the kitchen with the women in my family. I was able to learn delicious family recipes, and if I was lucky maybe some family secrets. My grandma watched me a lot when I was younger, as both my parents were military. We’d spend the whole day together, and she’d always make me a homemade lunch. My favorite was salmon croquettes. She used canned salmon, herbs and spices to make a delicious fried fish patty.

To some of y’all’s horror, that was my first and only experience with salmon for a long time. We don’t have salmon in the Gulf, so canned and fried it was. I didn’t have “fresh” salmon until I went to Jamaica. My parents took me on a cruise, and I had fun snorkeling and swimming in the ocean, but I had even more fun eating.

When my dad travels, he goes to the heart of a city, talks to the locals, asks the cabbie to take us to their fave food spot. This method eventually brought us to an open-air market where there were fish on ice and a variety of colorful vegetables stacked on tables. Smells of street food filled the air, jerk chicken was being made on open grills as others were preparing salt fish.

I finally stumbled upon a man making salmon cakes on a griddle. The smells were much stronger and spicier than what my grandma made. As I tore into the delicate fish cake, I was met with a ginger flavor, soon followed by a punch of spice. Sorry grandma, but these were the best croquettes I have ever had. The texture was far better, and I could not get enough of that heat.

Back at home, my mother started buying fresh salmon, and anytime there were leftovers I’d try to re-create that perfect salmon croquette. I finally arrived at this quick and simple recipe filled with fresh peppers and herbs.

This recipe is perfect if you have leftover salmon. The deep brown sear on the outside creates nice, crunchy nibbly bits that are irresistible. Serve with mango slaw, rice or on a bun.

Salmon croquettes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4-6 patties

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound salmon, fresh uncooked (canned or cooked leftover salmon), skinless

2 tablespoons neutral oil, divided

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 cup bell peppers, chopped (I used a mixture of yellow, red and orange)

1-3 Scotch bonnet peppers with no seeds (or habanero); minced. (Wear gloves when handling; 1 will give a nice medium heat that isn’t overwhelming at all, 3 will be more upfront and consistent)

5 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 cup breadcrumbs (if you are gluten-free, try cooked rice)

¼ cup mayo

3 tablespoons parsley; chopped

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoon cumin

2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste



STEPS: