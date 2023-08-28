Now that I’ve settled into the warm weather and its rituals, market runs and farm visits, ripening fruits crowd my kitchen counters, fresh greens burst from my crisper bin and tomatoes, chilies and lemon grass await, gifts from my little garden patch.

And, once the hottest afternoons arrive, I find myself navigating two competing desires: using up every ingredient I have on hand, and turning on my stovetop as infrequently as possible.

Cue kosua ne meko, a popular Ghanaian street snack of a hard-boiled egg split slightly down the middle and stuffed with a chunky tomato relish.

“You never, ever have just one,” said Fafa Gilbert, a London-based Ghanaian home cook who runs the YouTube channel Ndudu by Fafa, adding, “It’s about the process and excitement of buying one egg, then two, three and four and literally begging the lady to let you go.”

I first encountered these brightly dressed eggs while sitting under the warm, shade-speckled light of a large tree in Prospect Park in Brooklyn. A few friends and I had successfully wrangled our busy schedules, gathering our partners and kids on a large patterned blanket for a picnic. We caught up excitedly, filling our plates with snacks, including these eggs. The jewel tones of their juicy red and purple garnish stood out against the firm-set oval whites. In one bite, I was hit with the sweet acidity of summer tomatoes, tempered by a creamy soft-boiled yolk. The crunch of raw red onions and a tingle from Scotch bonnets accented each subsequent bite.

In addition to getting the most out of those tomatoes ripening on my counter, kosua ne meko is quick to make and easy to share broadly at the beach, an afternoon cocktail party or a potluck brunch. I can take enough for almost any group with just a small container of boiled eggs and a smaller container for the relish. But I can also stuff them before I go, nestling them side-by-side in a wide Tupperware. (Doing so allows the relish to seep into the eggs’ yolks and whites, which gives each bite a balance of fresh produce and juicy marinade.)

The relish, called raw pepper, can taste different depending on the freshness of ingredients and variety of chili used. A classic raw pepper has tomatoes, red onions, a chili and a little salt.

This version, similar to Gilbert’s, also adds ginger and garlic, but they’re only a starting point. The relish can be made with mild or hot peppers, and simply salting the eggs before adding the relish — or after — can hint at the salt-dredging techniques of Ghanaian vendors.

“When I make it at home, it doesn’t taste the same,” she said. But it can come close.

Kosua ne Meko (Eggs With Pepper Relish)

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 12 eggs

INGREDIENTS

¼ to 1 whole red Scotch bonnet chili, stem and seeds removed

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, scrubbed and roughly chopped

1 garlic clove

Salt

½ small red onion (about 3 ounces), or 2 small shallots

1 small ripe plum tomato (about 3 ounces), seeds removed, roughly chopped

1 dozen boiled eggs, peeled

STEPS

In the bowl of an asanka (or in a mortar with a rough finish inside the bowl), combine the Scotch bonnet, ginger, garlic and a pinch of salt, and crush to a rough paste, 1 minute. Cut the onion half in half: Thinly slice one quarter and reserve. Roughly chop the remaining quarter and add to the asanka (or mortar). Crush into the chili paste, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and crush using the mortar. Salt the relish to taste. Stir in the sliced onions. You should have about 1 cup of the relish. (Alternatively, use a food processor to pulse the chili, ginger and garlic until coarsely chopped. Add the onion quarter or shallot, and chop. Add the tomato pieces and chop. Season with salt and stir in the sliced onions.) Slice along the length of each egg, just enough to open it up but without cutting all the way through. Season the insides with a pinch of salt. Carefully stuff each egg with about 1 tablespoon spicy relish. Arrange the eggs on a plate or serving platter, and serve immediately.

Tip: To serve later, refrigerate the peeled eggs and the relish in separate sealed containers and make to order. You can also top the eggs with the relish and store refrigerated in a tightly sealed container until ready to eat. Store refrigerated for up to 48 hours.