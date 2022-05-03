I have a very healthy obsession with tacos. If you were to ask me on any given day what I want for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the chances that I would suggest tacos for at least one of those meals is very high. I mean tacos are the perfect vessel for delicious ingredients. And typically it means a quick meal with little cleanup.

These breakfast tacos are my favorite taco recipe right now. The taco is a street-style corn tortilla. These tortillas are the smallest ones you can find at your local grocery store, and measure about 4 inches in diameter. I prefer this size, as they are the perfect two-bite mini taco, but you could use whatever size you want. I take two tortillas and add cheddar cheese between them and warm them in my cast iron, so that the cheese melts, and it’s like a mini quesadilla as the base for the taco.

The filling for these tacos is pork chorizo, hash browns, scrambled eggs, salsa verde and a sprinkle of cotija cheese on top. The chorizo and hash browns are mixed together, and the salsa verde is made from scratch. Trust me when I say the way all of these flavors come together is nothing short of magical.

_____

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Servings: 16 tacos

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup cilantro

½ cup parsley

2 scallion stalks

½ jalapeño, de-seeded

2 limes

¼ cup avocado oil

Salt and pepper to taste

32 corn tortillas, street-style size

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 pound ground chorizo sausage

2 cups frozen hash browns

6 eggs

1 tablespoon butter

Cotija cheese

STEPS: