I have a very healthy obsession with tacos. If you were to ask me on any given day what I want for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the chances that I would suggest tacos for at least one of those meals is very high. I mean tacos are the perfect vessel for delicious ingredients. And typically it means a quick meal with little cleanup.
These breakfast tacos are my favorite taco recipe right now. The taco is a street-style corn tortilla. These tortillas are the smallest ones you can find at your local grocery store, and measure about 4 inches in diameter. I prefer this size, as they are the perfect two-bite mini taco, but you could use whatever size you want. I take two tortillas and add cheddar cheese between them and warm them in my cast iron, so that the cheese melts, and it’s like a mini quesadilla as the base for the taco.
The filling for these tacos is pork chorizo, hash browns, scrambled eggs, salsa verde and a sprinkle of cotija cheese on top. The chorizo and hash browns are mixed together, and the salsa verde is made from scratch. Trust me when I say the way all of these flavors come together is nothing short of magical.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Servings: 16 tacos
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup cilantro
- ½ cup parsley
- 2 scallion stalks
- ½ jalapeño, de-seeded
- 2 limes
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 32 corn tortillas, street-style size
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 pound ground chorizo sausage
- 2 cups frozen hash browns
- 6 eggs
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Cotija cheese
STEPS:
- Mince the cilantro and parsley, thinly slice the scallion and fine dice the jalapeño.
- Put in a small bowl; add the juice of one lime and avocado oil. Whisk for about 1 minute until everything is combined.
- Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
- Slice remaining lime to use for garnish.
- Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat.
- Add 2 teaspoons of shredded cheese between two tortillas.
- Heat for 1 minute on each side in the skillet until the cheese is melted in the middle.
- Repeat for remaining tortillas. Keep warm until you are ready to serve in an oven on the lowest heat setting, covered with a wet paper towel.
- In the same nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the chorizo and sauté until browned and crumbly, about 5 to 7 minutes.
- Scoop chorizo onto a paper-towel-lined plate, but don’t clean the skillet.
- Add hash browns to the skillet and spread out to evenly cover the bottom.
- Increase heat to medium high. Cook hash browns on the first side until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip hash browns and cook until golden brown on the second side.
- Add chorizo back to the skillet and mix in with hash browns.
- Put hash browns and chorizo in a bowl, cover with foil and place in the oven with the tortillas to keep warm.
- In a small bowl, whisk together eggs.
- In the same nonstick skillet over medium heat, add butter.
- Add eggs into the skillet and scramble to your preferred doneness.
- Assemble the tacos:
- Start with a cheesy tortilla.
- Add a scoop of chorizo hash browns.
- Top with a scoop of scrambled eggs.
- Drizzle with salsa verde.
- Sprinkle with cotija cheese.
- Garnish with a slice of lime.
- Serve warm and enjoy!
