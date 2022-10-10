My granddaughter, Greta, and I have a lot in common: We’re both always moving, easy to smile (if occasionally cranky) and love to be outdoors in the sunshine.

We also share a passion for apple cider doughnuts, which she gets on Saturdays at a farmers market in New Jersey and I snag from Soergel Orchards in Franklin Park whenever I’m in the area. Made in-house year-round, they’re one of Pittsburgh’s true sugary, guilty pleasures — if you can stop at two, you’re a champ.

Luckily, and perhaps surprisingly for those who don’t spend a lot of time cooking, cider doughnuts are easy to make. You just have to be comfortable around (really) hot oil and know how to use an instant-read thermometer.

This classic recipe from Yankee Magazine features dough that mixes together in no time and is easy even for novices to work with. It delivers doughnuts that are wonderfully moist on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Buttermilk and boiled cider add a rich, slightly tangy flavor that’s irresistible. The traditional way to serve them is sprinkled all over with cinnamon sugar, but you also could use powdered or sanding sugar or dip them in a simple glaze.

To make boiled apple cider (which is super-concentrated), pour 1½ cups of cider into a small saucepan and cook over low heat until it reduces to 1/3 cup, about 25 minutes.

_____

Vermont Apple Cider Doughnuts

Servings: About 2 dozen doughnuts

Source: yankeemagazine.com

INGREDIENTS

1 cup sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs, at room temperature

3½ cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for work surface

1¼ teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

½ cup low-fat buttermilk

1/3 cup boiled apple cider

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Canola or safflower oil, for frying

1½ cups sugar mixed with 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

STEPS