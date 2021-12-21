Maybe you’ve had it with the in-laws by Day Three or maybe you’ve just gotten bored staring at the PBS yule log all evening. Luckily for you, behind Door No. 2 is the guide below highlighting the most festive bars around town where you can don your ugly sweater and barhop to work off all those eggnogs.

Check out these five bars open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day this year.

Rob Roy

2332 Second Ave., Seattle (Belltown); 206-956-8423, robroyseattle.com

Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. but closed on Christmas Day

Rob Roy is not open on Christmas Day, but it’s the busiest bar leading up to the Christmas holiday. Patrons line up and down the block on Second Avenue in Belltown for a chance to step into this dimly lit playland called “The Miracle on 2nd,” where Christmas music blares and the lounge gets dolled up in kitschy, Christmas-y, red, green and white décor. The best Christmas-themed hot and cold cocktails get served here in cutesy Santa mugs. (You know you can’t steal the mug, right? Santa is watching.) Order the classic whiskey Old Pal cocktail tweaked with a mulled wine reduction. Or, if you don’t take craft cocktails too seriously, hoist a shot of ginger-bread-spiced rye or sip a “Christmaspolitan” made festive with a spiced cranberry sauce. Pro tip: Come at 4 p.m. when doors open before all the downtown shoppers and the pre- and post-dinner crowd hightail it to this bar.

Navy Strength

2505 Second Ave., Seattle (Belltown); 206-420-7043; navystrengthseattle.com

Open daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Closed on Christmas Day.

Advertising

Those who don’t want to wait outside in the soggy, bone-chilling air to get into the “Miracle on 2nd” pop-up can hop a block over to its sister bar Navy Strength, where tiki gets a Santa makeover with Christmas-themed drinks infused with rum and mezcal, also served in adorable Santa glassware.

Zig Zag Café

1501 Western Ave., Seattle (downtown); 206-625-1146; zigzagseattle.com

Open Dec. 21-23 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Closed Christmas Eve. Open Christmas Day from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

In 2003, this old-school cocktail den was where hospitality workers swung by after their shift to groan with other cooks and bartenders about having to work on Christmas and be away from their families. Legendary barman Murray Stenson was the patient ear who was quick with the flick of the lighter for your drag. Organically, Zig Zag grew to be the hangout on Christmas, with lines out the door. Zig Zag doesn’t get overwhelmed anymore since so many bars are open on Christmas now, but for many Seattleites and hospitality workers, it is still a Dec. 25 drinking tradition where you catch up with friends and loved ones. No candy cane martini or forced Christmas-themed drinks. Just a good, well-stirred whiskey cocktail here.

Sol Liquor

607 Summit Ave. E., Seattle (Capitol Hill); 206-860-1130, solliquor.com

Open daily including Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Aged eggnog became a thing around Seattle once word got out that the then-named Sun Liquor bar made eggnog around Thanksgiving and “aged” the batch in the back of the fridge for drinking on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. After a mention of the aged eggnog in The Seattle Times, mayhem ensued, with folks coming from as far as Everett to buy a cup on Christmas Day. For the uninitiated, an aged eggnog, when executed perfectly, is less fluffy with a boozier kick than your standard ’nog. The ownership of Sun Liquor has changed hands, and the new owner tweaked the bar name but kept the ’nog tradition. Bar manager Kevin Langmack has aged 200 gallons for 30 days in preparation for this holiday madness. The eggnog ($14) will be served the entire week, including on Christmas Day.

The Christmas Pop-Up Bar in the basement of The Lodge at St. Edward State Park

14477 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; thelodgeatstedward.com/dining

Open Monday-Wednesday 3-9 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday 2-11 p.m.

Hotel bars, once tailored for out-of-towners on Christmas, now play more to locals. At The Lodge, located inside a state park, you can take a day hike by the water at St. Edwards State Park, then walk over to the Romanesque-style brick seminary building and take some stairs down to the 35-seat basement bar. The bar is all decked in Christmas décor, with “Elf,” “A Christmas Story” and other holiday classics playing on the screen in the corner. Instead of the trendy espresso martini, try the sugar-cookie-infused vodka with Kahlua. Or try its take on the old fashioned: caramel-popcorn-infused rye with sugar and bitters.