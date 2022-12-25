A whole beef tenderloin is a holiday splurge, an ideal party centerpiece that tastes as good hot as it does at room temperature. It also looks impressive, especially if it’s evenly rosy through the center and nicely browned on the outside. To achieve that, a combination of soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and sugar is mixed with butter to slather all over the meat. It helps create a caramelized yet delicate deep-brown crust without the hassle of searing and gives the mild meat a more complex savory flavor. So does a classic creamy horseradish sauce. This cut would also be delicious with herby chimichurri or a rich bearnaise and goes with just about any holiday side dish. An untrimmed beef tenderloin costs a lot less than one that comes peeled and tied. Follow the tip to prepare it yourself and use the trimmings to make stock.

Roasted Beef Tenderloin

Preparation time: 2 hours, plus trimming and tying, if needed

Servings: 8-12

INGREDIENTS

1 whole (4-pound) beef tenderloin, peeled (trimmed) and tied (see tip)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

Coarse sea or kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper

Chopped parsley, for serving (optional)

Horseradish sauce, for serving

STEPS

Take the beef out of the refrigerator an hour before cooking so that it will cook evenly and not end up overdone on the outside while the center is still cold. Pat it very dry if it isn’t already. Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with foil. Place the beef on the pan. Mix the butter, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and sugar in a small bowl until the sugar dissolves. Pour the mixture all over the beef, using your hands to spread it around. Sprinkle the beef generously with salt (about 2 teaspoons) and press in an even coating of pepper (about 1 teaspoon). Roast until browned and a meat thermometer inserted in the center registers 120 to 125 degrees for medium-rare, 25 to 30 minutes. (Start checking at 20 minutes to make sure you don’t overcook the meat.) Use the foil to lift and transfer the beef with its juices to a cutting board. Let rest for 15 to 20 minutes. The internal temperature of the meat will rise 5 to 10 degrees as it rests. Transfer the beef to the cutting board, reserving the foil with its juices, and cut the beef into slices for serving. Arrange on a serving platter and pour over all of the juices from the foil and cutting board. Sprinkle with parsley, if you’d like, and serve with the horseradish sauce.

Tip: Beef tenderloin usually comes “peeled,” which means all of its excess fat and silverskin have been trimmed and the meat is tied at 1-inch intervals. You can ask the person at the meat counter to do it for you if it hasn’t been prepared, or you can trim and tie it yourself at home. To trim the meat, pull or slice off all excess fat and gristle, then slice off any silverskin, the thin, silvery white skin covering the meat. To tie the meat, tuck 4 to 5 inches of the thin, tapered end of the tenderloin under the meat to match the thickness of the other end of the meat and create an even cylinder. Use kitchen string to tie the meat at 1-inch intervals. This will hold the tucked-in end in place and also help the meat maintain its cylindrical shape while roasting.

_____

Horseradish Sauce

A combination of cream, sour cream and mayonnaise temper the sharp bite of horseradish in this tangier take on the classic cream sauce. It’s especially delicious with roasted beef tenderloin or prime rib and becomes even more flavorful after a day or two in the refrigerator. This makes a lot of sauce in case the roast is especially large and everyone sauces their meat generously. Any leftover is fantastic in sandwiches or slathered over roasted salmon.

Preparation time: 5 minutes, plus at least 45 minutes’ resting

Servings: About 2¼ cups

INGREDIENTS

1 (8-ounce) jar prepared horseradish, drained well (scant 1 cup)

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt

STEPS

Mix the horseradish, cream, sour cream, mayonnaise, sugar and salt in a bowl until well blended. Let stand until ready to serve, about 45 minutes. Or, cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days before serving.

_____

Roasted Salmon With Miso Cream

A whole fillet of salmon cut from one side of a fish looks spectacular but takes only a little longer to cook than smaller portions. Crème fraîche spread all over the fish keeps it moist as it roasts and adds a savory richness when a dollop of miso is stirred into the mix. That same pair is gently warmed into a sauce that’s finished with tart citrus juice so that it tastes both creamy and light. This can be served simply with salad and bread or be offered with other vegetables, like potatoes, asparagus or Brussels sprouts.

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

INGREDIENTS

1 (2¾-pound) whole salmon fillet (skin on or off), patted dry if needed

Coarse sea or kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ichimi togarashi or ground cayenne

1 cup crème fraîche or sour cream

2 tablespoons shiro (white) miso (see tip)

2 teaspoons turbinado or other coarse raw sugar (optional)

2 limes

1 tablespoon yuzu or lime juice

Toasted white sesame seeds, for sprinkling

STEPS

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or foil. Place the salmon on the prepared pan skin (or flat) side down at an angle, if needed, to fit. Sprinkle with salt (about 1 teaspoon) and the togarashi. In a small saucepan, stir ¼ cup crème fraîche with 1 tablespoon miso until well blended. Scrape onto the fish (save the pan without washing it), then spread the sauce in an even layer. If you like a little sweetness with your salmon, sprinkle it with the sugar. Roast the salmon until a thin-bladed paring knife slides through the thickest part with only a little resistance, 15 to 20 minutes. When you remove the blade from the fish and touch it, it should feel warm. While the fish roasts, stir the remaining ¾ cup crème fraîche and 1 tablespoon miso until smooth in the same saucepan. Set over low heat and warm, stirring occasionally, until steaming and tiny bubbles form around the edges, about 5 minutes. Don’t let the mixture boil. Turn the heat to the lowest setting to keep warm. Using the parchment or foil, lift the roasted salmon onto a serving platter, then slide the parchment or foil out from under the fish. Zest the limes all over the fish, then squeeze 1 tablespoon juice, if using lime juice. Stir the yuzu or lime juice into the miso cream, then transfer to a serving bowl to serve alongside the salmon. (Or, if your salmon is skinless, pour the sauce around the salmon.) Sprinkle the salmon with sesame seeds. Cut the zested limes into wedges and serve with the fish.

Tip: You also can use red or brown miso, but they’re both saltier. If using, you’ll want to sprinkle the salmon more lightly with salt.