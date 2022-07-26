Have you ever told a story about your childhood and realized just how stereotypical that story is for your hometown? Well, this is one of those stories. I grew up in the South mutton busting, barrel racing and competition barbecuing, but before all of that, my favorite uncle was teaching me how to smoke meats during family cookouts. My uncle Butch was the epitome of a handyman and tinkerer. He’d look for parts and scrap in junkyards to repair old vehicles or just build something of use. I enjoyed working with him on his projects, especially when it came to making some crazy big smoking or grilling pits. Family reunions always meant a cookout. As the invite list grew, so did the pit we cooked on. This year uncle Butch updated the chicken smoker for more chicken since the family had grown. In the months before, I helped him design it, look for parts and build it. On the morning of the reunion, it was finally time to put this bad boy to work. I’d shown an interest in smoking meats before, so this was my time to learn exactly how he made the cookout chicken.

His secret? Beer. Beer can chicken is a Southern country classic. You cut the top of a can of beer and place it inside the chicken cavity. The liquid from the beer is evaporated into the chicken, creating a succulent smoked chicken. People have gotten a lot more creative with beer chicken since the days of shoving a can of Lone Star up a chicken. Craft breweries have done an excellent job of infusing local flavors into new and unique beers.

In just a few days, it will be IPA Day. Any brewery you go to in the Seattle area will have an IPA, you cannot escape them. IPAs are fun for cooking because they offer a lot of citrus and earth flavors, which enhance the chicken and make flavorful pan drippings that transform into a delicious gravy. Cooking a whole chicken is simpler than you think. This elevated beer can chicken is perfect for a weekend family meal, especially served with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

_____

Roasted Beer Chicken

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2-3 hours (depending on the size of the chicken)

Serving size: 6-8 people

INGREDIENTS

1 whole chicken (mine was approximately 4.25 pounds)

1 stick of butter (½ cup), softened

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Italian seasoning

Zest from one lemon, slice the lemon, remove seeds

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 whole medium onion, sliced

4 whole garlic cloves, skinned

2 fresh rosemary twigs (optional)

2 fresh oregano twigs (optional)

12-ounce can beer (1½ cups), I used an IPA

Pan dripping gravy

3 tablespoons pan drippings

2 tablespoons minced onions

2 teaspoons thyme

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

3 tablespoon flour

2 cups chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

What roasting pan to use: A traditional roasting pan is best. This will include some sort of grate to put the chicken on that will catch the drippings. If you do not have one of those, a cast iron skillet with at least a 1-inch lip to hold the drippings.

STEPS

Beer chicken

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and set center rack. Prepare bird: Pat chicken dry thoroughly, inside the cavity as well. Tip: If you have time, I’d highly recommend drying your chicken and letting it sit in the fridge uncovered until you’re ready to use it. This will help the skin crisp up. In a bowl, mix butter, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, lemon zest, salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder. Gently pull skin away from the breast meat. As you get further down the chicken breast, it may get more difficult to separate the skin from the meat. Use a spoon (back against the skin) to push down on the meat and pull the skin away. Pull as much skin away from the chicken as you can without tearing the skin. Rub about ⅔ of the seasoned butter between the meat and the skin all over the chicken. Transfer chicken to a roasting pan. With the remaining butter, rub on the inside of the cavity and outside the chicken. Season one last time with a few pinches of salt and pepper. Distribute lemon slices, whole garlic cloves and onion slices between the chicken cavity and the roasting pan. Pour 1 cup of beer into the roasting pan. Note: Roasting time is dependent on the size of your chicken. The rule of thumb is 22 minutes per pound at 350 degrees. Note the size of your chicken for the correct time. Place chicken in the oven for 32-45 minutes. Halfway through the cooking time, rotate the pan, and pour the remaining half cup of beer over the chicken. Bake for an additional 32-45 minutes. Chicken juices should run clear, and the internal temperature 165 degrees. Let rest while making pan-dripping gravy.

Pan drippings